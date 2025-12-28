 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Pop-Tarts Bowl-Georgia Tech vs Brigham Young
No. 12 BYU rallies to beat No. 24 Georgia Tech 25-21 to win Pop-Tarts Bowl
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 250 Julien Beaumer crosses finish line.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 6: Julien Beaumer
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Penn State vs Clemson
Grunkemeyer throws two TDs as Penn State beats Clemson 22-10 in Pinstripe Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_snf_willistd_251227.jpg
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
nbc_snf_watsontd_251227.jpg
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
nbc_snf_henrytd_251227.jpg
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

'Best defense in football' impresses for HOU

December 27, 2025 08:06 PM
Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Maria Taylor discuss the Houston Texans' impressive defensive performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

Related Videos

nbc_snf_willistd_251227.jpg
51
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
nbc_snf_watsontd_251227.jpg
52
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
nbc_snf_henrytd_251227.jpg
42
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers
nbc_fnia_kornackiafc_251227.jpg
52
Kornacki dives into probability to win AFC South
nbc_fnia_bearsconvo_251227.jpg
01:43
Bears playing ‘winning football’ under Johnson
nbc_fnia_lamarflorio_251227.jpg
01:40
Latest on Jackson’s future with Ravens
nbc_roto_lamarv2_251226.jpg
01:09
Downgrade BAL pass catchers with Lamar doubtful
nbc_ffhh_rblovehatev2_251226.jpg
11:54
Raiders’ Jeanty on the love list for NFL Week 17
nbc_ffhh_xmasnicev2_251226.jpg
05:23
Croskey-Merritt, Harvey ball out on Christmas
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_ffhh_lovehatewrsv2_251226.jpg
10:23
Jennings playing well with Purdy in recent weeks
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
03:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251226.jpg
01:43
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 17
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251226.jpg
02:26
Waddle, Giants are NFL Week 17 best bets
nbc_ffhh_christmasnaughty_251226.jpg
05:09
Lions offense on naughty list from Christmas game
nbc_pft_broncoschiefsV2_251226.jpg
05:56
Broncos-Chiefs was ‘much closer’ than expected
nbc_pft_christmasdayV2_251226.jpg
10:44
Florio: Christmas ratings will show NFL ‘is king’
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_251226.jpg
06:43
Burrow among top fantasy QBs in Week 17
nbc_roto_pitvcle_251226.jpg
01:43
How BAL-GB outcome impacts Steelers Week 17 spread
nbc_roto_bestbets_251226.jpg
01:37
Take Eagles as ‘moneyline underdog’ vs. Bills
nbc_roto_larvatl_251226.jpg
01:57
LA vs. ATL ‘one of the better bets’ in Week 17
caleb_williams.jpg
01:35
Bears vs. 49ers: X-factors, players to watch
derrick_henry.png
01:46
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Packers matchup
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonintvv2_251224.jpg
19:38
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC
Johnson_on_Williams_raw_251224.jpg
04:08
Bears’ Johnson doesn’t see a limit on QB Williams
nbc_fnia_bestnfcteam_251223.jpg
01:39
NFC playoff teams need to ‘look out for’ the Rams
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_251223.jpg
06:43
Are Bears or 49ers having more surprising season?
nbc_fnia_nfcwishlist_251223.jpg
03:15
Dungy: Hurts must be more involved in running game
nbc_fnia_bestafcteam_251223.jpg
03:01
Why the Texans are among AFC’s best teams

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_justincooperintrv2_251227.jpg
03:11
Cooper comfortable ‘flying under the radar’
nbc_smx_jettlawintrv2_251227.jpg
04:20
Jett Lawrence discusses the ‘we’ of racing
nbc_smx_haidendeeganintr_251227.jpg
04:02
Deegan ‘wholeheartedly’ thinks he could win in 450
nbc_smx_aaronplesintr_251227.jpg
03:20
Plessinger loves being a fan-favorite racer
nbc_smx_hunterlawintrv2_251227.jpg
04:08
‘Fine by’ Lawrence being under the radar
nbc_smx_jorgepradointrv2_251227.jpg
02:57
Prado views 2026 as another ‘rookie year’
nbc_smx_cooperwebbintr_251227.jpg
03:34
Webb: ‘You can never count me out’ in Supercross
nbc_smx_elitomacintr_251227.jpg
04:17
Tomac hoping to get back on top with KTM
nbc_smx_chasesextonintr_251227(1).jpg
03:46
Sexton: When I’m on, no one can beat me
nbc_rtf_michoffensivecoach_251227.jpg
02:11
How does Whittingham fill Michigan’s staff?
nbc_rtf_year1expectations_251227.jpg
03:50
Year 1 expectations for Whittingham at Michigan
nbc_rtf_todolist_251227.jpg
05:32
What is Whittingham’s to-do list at Michigan?
nbc_rtf_coachingrecap_251227.jpg
10:12
Michigan upgraded at head coach with Whittingham
nbc_pl_plupdate_251227.jpg
18:21
PL Update: Aston Villa keep pace in title race
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintr_251227.jpg
02:36
Maresca explains what went wrong against Villa
nbc_pl_unaiemeryintr_251227.jpg
06:17
Emery reacts to historic eighth-straight win
nbc_pl_cheavlpostgame_251227.jpg
02:36
‘Remarkable’ Aston Villa comeback to stun Chelsea
nbc_pl_watkinsintr_251227.jpg
03:22
Watkins describes Villa’s comeback win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_cheavl_251227.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251227.jpg
01:29
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251227.jpg
01:23
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_schadehat_251227.jpg
02:11
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251227.jpg
01:18
Pedro puts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_brebou_251227.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 18
nbc_pl_livwolhl_251227.jpg
10:00
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Wolves Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_whuful_251227.jpg
09:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_bureve_251227.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Everton Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251227.jpg
01:21
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute
nbc_pl_wolgoal1v2_251227.jpg
01:10
Bueno pulls one back for Wolves against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bregoal4_251227.jpg
01:38
Schade’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead