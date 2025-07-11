Mystics close on a 12-2 run to beat the short-handed Aces 70-68

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks
Natisha Hiedeman scores 18, Napheesa Collier adds 17 and the Lynx beat the Sparks 91-82
NBA: Summer League-Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg struggles in debut, Mavs edge Lakers 87-85
NHL: Preseason-Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs trade enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Sharks for defenseman Henry Thrun

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks
Natisha Hiedeman scores 18, Napheesa Collier adds 17 and the Lynx beat the Sparks 91-82
NBA: Summer League-Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg struggles in debut, Mavs edge Lakers 87-85
NHL: Preseason-Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs trade enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Sharks for defenseman Henry Thrun

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Mystics close on a 12-2 run to beat the short-handed Aces 70-68

  
Published July 11, 2025 12:33 AM

FAIRFAX, Va. — Brittney Sykes scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Washington Mystics closed on a 12-2 run to beat the short-handed Las Vegas Aces 70-68 on Thursday night.

Jewell Loyd led Las Vegas (9-11) with 20 points while Chelsea Gray added 13.

Washington trailed 66-58 with 3:45 remaining.

Austin grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back with 39.8 seconds left to play to give Washington its first lead, 69-68, since it was 15-13 in the first quarter.

Las Vegas had three chances to take the lead at the other end but came up empty.

Sykes was fouled with 4.3 seconds left and made a free throw for a two-point lead. After a timeout to advance to midcourt, Jackie Young took an inbounds pass at the top of the key and drove into the lane to attempt a layup, but Austin provided some defensive help under the basket and the ball rolled off the rim.

Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mystics (10-10), who won their fourth straight home game.

Loyd sank a contested 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give Las Vegas a 40-27 lead after closing on a 7-0 run. It was the first 3-pointer for the Aces in 15 attempts.

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson did not play for Las Vegas because of an injured right wrist. Wilson, a three-time MVP, was injured in the Aces’ 87-78 loss at New York on Tuesday night when she fell hard to the floor. She underwent an MRI, but the Aces have not made the results public.