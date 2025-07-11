Mystics close on a 12-2 run to beat the short-handed Aces 70-68

FAIRFAX, Va. — Brittney Sykes scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Washington Mystics closed on a 12-2 run to beat the short-handed Las Vegas Aces 70-68 on Thursday night.

Jewell Loyd led Las Vegas (9-11) with 20 points while Chelsea Gray added 13.

Washington trailed 66-58 with 3:45 remaining.

Austin grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back with 39.8 seconds left to play to give Washington its first lead, 69-68, since it was 15-13 in the first quarter.

Las Vegas had three chances to take the lead at the other end but came up empty.

Sykes was fouled with 4.3 seconds left and made a free throw for a two-point lead. After a timeout to advance to midcourt, Jackie Young took an inbounds pass at the top of the key and drove into the lane to attempt a layup, but Austin provided some defensive help under the basket and the ball rolled off the rim.

Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mystics (10-10), who won their fourth straight home game.

Loyd sank a contested 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give Las Vegas a 40-27 lead after closing on a 7-0 run. It was the first 3-pointer for the Aces in 15 attempts.

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson did not play for Las Vegas because of an injured right wrist. Wilson, a three-time MVP, was injured in the Aces’ 87-78 loss at New York on Tuesday night when she fell hard to the floor. She underwent an MRI, but the Aces have not made the results public.