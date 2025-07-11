 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics
Mystics close on a 12-2 run to beat the short-handed Aces 70-68
NBA: Summer League-Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg struggles in debut, Mavs edge Lakers 87-85
NHL: Preseason-Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs trade enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Sharks for defenseman Henry Thrun

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics
Mystics close on a 12-2 run to beat the short-handed Aces 70-68
NBA: Summer League-Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg struggles in debut, Mavs edge Lakers 87-85
NHL: Preseason-Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs trade enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Sharks for defenseman Henry Thrun

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Natisha Hiedeman scores 18, Napheesa Collier adds 17 and the Lynx beat the Sparks 91-82

  
Published July 11, 2025 12:29 AM

LOS ANGELES — Natisha Hiedeman came off the bench to score 18 points, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 91-82 on Thursday.

Collier made a step-back jumper in the lane with 1.7 seconds left in the first half to give Minnesota a 50-40 lead. The Lynx bench scored 30 points in the first half, led by Hiedeman’s 16 on 6-of-9 shooting.

Minnesota dominated the third quarter by shooting 56.5% (13 of 23) from the floor and outscored Los Angeles 30-19.

Collier’s basket with 44 seconds remaining in the third gave the Lynx a 27-point lead at 80-53. But the Sparks scored the final six points of the third and the opening 11 points of the fourth to close within 80-70.

The Lynx kept a double-digit lead in the fourth until Emma Cannon’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining.

Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams scored on back-to-back possessions to put Minnesota ahead 84-70. Smith added a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 87-73 with 3:42 left.

Williams added 16 points and seven assists and Smith scored 15 for Minnesota (18-3), which lost at Phoenix 79-71 on Wednesday to end a five-game win streak.

Kelsey Plum led Los Angeles (6-14) with 17 points and a season-high 12 assists. Julie Vanloo finished with 15 points on five 3-pointers, Rickea Jackson added 14 and Dearica Hamby 12.

Los Angeles turned it over 22 times, leading to 23 Minnesota points.