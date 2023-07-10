Premier League all-time goal leaders: Harry Kane passed Wayne Rooney

Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane is racing to challenge his crown.

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.

Now ahead of Rooney? Harry Kane, whose 213 goals are 47 behind Shearer.

Kane, 29, scored 30 goals this Premier League season and would be running away with accolades were It not for some fella named Erling Haaland bagging goal after goal for Manchester City.

Will the Tottenham legend stay in England in a bid to chase down Shearer and, if he does, will he do it?

Read the full list of the Premier League’s all-time goal scorers, after the jump.

Premier League all-time goal leaders

bold denotes active player





Alan Shearer, 260 Harry Kane, 213 Wayne Rooney, 208 Andrew Cole, 187 Sergio Aguero, 184 Frank Lampard, 177 Thierry Henry, 175 Robbie Fowler, 163 Jermain Defoe, 162 Michael Owen, 150 Les Ferdinand, 149 Teddy Sheringham, 146 Robin van Persie, 144 Mohamed Salah, 139 Jamie Vardy, 136 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127 Robbie Keane, 126 Nicolas Anelka, 125 Dwight Yorke, 123 Romelu Lukaku, 121 Steven Gerrard, 120 Raheem Sterling, 115 Ian Wright, 113 Dion Dublin, 111 Sadio Mane, 111

