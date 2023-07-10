 Skip navigation
Premier League all-time goal leaders: Harry Kane passed Wayne Rooney

  
Published July 10, 2023 12:00 PM
April 8, 2023 11:44 AM
Harry Kane powers Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's feed past Jason Steele to reclaim Tottenham's advantage over Brighton.

Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane is racing to challenge his crown.

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.

[ MORE: Premier League all-time assist leaders ]

Now ahead of Rooney? Harry Kane, whose 213 goals are 47 behind Shearer.

Kane, 29, scored 30 goals this Premier League season and would be running away with accolades were It not for some fella named Erling Haaland bagging goal after goal for Manchester City.

Will the Tottenham legend stay in England in a bid to chase down Shearer and, if he does, will he do it?

Read the full list of the Premier League’s all-time goal scorers, after the jump.

Premier League all-time goal leaders

bold denotes active player


  1. Alan Shearer, 260

  2. Harry Kane, 213

  3. Wayne Rooney, 208

  4. Andrew Cole, 187

  5. Sergio Aguero, 184

  6. Frank Lampard, 177

  7. Thierry Henry, 175

  8. Robbie Fowler, 163

  9. Jermain Defoe, 162

  10. Michael Owen, 150

  11. Les Ferdinand, 149

  12. Teddy Sheringham, 146

  13. Robin van Persie, 144

  14. Mohamed Salah, 139

  15. Jamie Vardy, 136

  16. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127

  17. Robbie Keane, 126

  18. Nicolas Anelka, 125

  19. Dwight Yorke, 123

  20. Romelu Lukaku, 121

  21. Steven Gerrard, 120

  22. Raheem Sterling, 115

  23. Ian Wright, 113

  24. Dion Dublin, 111

  25. Sadio Mane, 111

