Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, Manchester City and Norway stats, Premier League records

Erling Haaland is making 2025-26 the season he reclaims his status as the No. 1 finisher in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old Norwegian’s Premier League Golden Boot tally stalled at two last season after a Premier League slump in December was joined by a Spring injury in stopping his bid to keep pace with Mohamed Salah in 2024-25.

Haaland has 105 Premier League goals in 118 league appearances after hitting 100 in the English top flight in early December, and he’s now passed the 150 goal mark for City across all competitions.

Below are Haaland’s career statistics from his time at Man City, Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, and Molde, followed by video of all his goals so far in the 2025-26 Premier League season. And as a bonus, we’ve included all of his goals from the previous few campaigns below that.

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City stats (as of January 7, 2025)

2025-26 season (Man City)

Premier League: 21 games, 20 goals, 4 assists

Champions League: 6 games, 6 goals

All comps: 27 games, 26 goals, 4 assists

2024-25 season (Man City)

Premier League: 31 games, 22 goals, 3 assists

Community Shield: 1 game

Champions League: 9 games, 8 goals

FA Cup: 3 games, 1 goal, 1 assist

Club World Cup: 4 games, 3 goals, 1 assist

All comps: 48 games, 34 goals, 5 assists

2023-24 season (Man City)

Premier League: 31 games, 27 goals, 5 assists

Champions League: 9 games, 6 goals, 1 assist

UEFA Super Cup: 1 game

Community Shield: 1 game

FA Cup: 2 games, 5 goals

All comps: 45 games, 38 goals, 6 assists

2022-23 season (Man City)

Premier League: 35 games, 36 goals, 8 assists

Champions League: 11 games, 12 goals, 1 assist

FA Cup: 4 games, 3 goals

League Cup: 2 games, 1 goal

Community Shield: 1 game

All comps: 54 games, 52 goals, 9 assists

Erling Haaland career statistics (as of December 20, 2025)

with Manchester City (2022-present)

Premier League: 118 games, 105 goals, 21 assists

Champions League: 35 games, 32 goals, 2 assists

All other comps: 20 games, 13 goals, 2 assists

Total: 173 games, 150 goals, 25 assists

with Borussia Dortmund (2019-2022)

Bundesliga: 67 games, 62 goals, 19 assists

Champions League: 13 games, 15 goals, 2 assists

All other comps: 9 games, 9 goals, 2 assists

Total: 89 games, 86 goals, 23 assists

with Red Bull Salzburg (2018-2020)

Austrian Bundesliga: 16 games, 17 goals, 2 assists

Champions League: 6 games, 8 goals, 1 assist

Europa League: 1 game

All other comps: 4 games, 4 goals

Tota: 27 games, 29 goals, 3 assists

with Molde (2017-2018)

Eliteserien: 39 games, 14 goals, 5 assists

Europa League: 5 games, 4 goals, 1 assist

Total: 44 games, 18 goals, 6 assists

Erling Haaland’s international Norway stats (as of November 19, 2025)

UEFA Nations League: 16 games, 19 goals, 3 assists

EURO qualifiers: 8 games, 6 goals

World Cup qualifiers: 14 games, 21 goals

International friendlies: 10 games, 9 goals, 1 assist

Career stats: 48 caps, 55 goals, 6 assists

Erling Haaland’s Premier League records

Fastest player to 100 Premier League goals; ( 111 games

Most goals in first 100 Premier League games (88)

Fastest to 100 Premier League goal involvements (84 goals, 16 assists in 94 games)

Fastest to 50 Premier League goals (48 games), beating Andy Cole by 17 games.

Broke Kevin Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15, 2023.

Most goals in a Premier League season of any length (36)

Second-most goals in an English top-flight season (Ron Davies scored 37 for Southampton in 1966-67).

Most goals in all comps by a Premier League player in one season (52)

Second-most goals in all comps by a player from England’s top-flight (52). Everton’s Dixie Dean scored 63 in 1927-28).

Erling Haaland’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2025-26 season

Week 21 — Goal vs Brighton (January 7)

Haaland’s penalty finish was his 150th goal for Man City.

Haaland's penalty puts Man City ahead of Brighton Jeremy Doku is brought down inside the box resulting in a Manchester City penalty, where Erling Haaland makes no mistake from the spot to score his 150th goal for the club.

Week 17 — 2 goals, assist vs West Ham (December 20)

Haaland tucks away rebound to put Man City on top Manchester City are up and running after, who else, but Erling Haaland tucks away a close range effort to give his side an early 1-0 lead against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Reijnders blasts Man City to 2-0 lead v. West Ham Quick movement and passing in the box leads to Tijjani Reijnders finding some space and blasting a close-range effort in the back of the net to double Manchester City's lead v. West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland slots home Man City's third over West Ham It's shaping out to be another day at the office for Erling Haaland as he gets his brace and Manchester City's third goal through a routine finish against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Week 16 — 2 goals at Crystal Palace (December 14)

Haaland's header gives Man City lead over Palace Who else but Erling Haaland? The Norwegian star rises highest to tuck away his 16th goal of the season and give Manchester City a 1-0 lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Haaland's penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City Savinho is brought down inside the box resulting in a penalty for Manchester City where Erling Haaland scores his 17th goal of the season.

Week 14 — Goal, 2 assists at Fulham (December 2)

Haaland becomes quickest-ever to 100 PL goals Erling Haaland hit the post earlier in the first half, but he would not be denied his 100th Premier League goal to give Manchester City the lead over Fulham while making history in the process.

Haaland picks out Reijnders for Man City's second A beautiful through ball from Erling Haaland puts Tijjani Reijnders in on goal, where the Dutch international slots home Manchester City's second against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Foden blasts Manchester City 4-1 ahead of Fulham Manchester City pick up right where they left off in the first half as Phil Foden strikes his side 4-1 in front of Fulham in the early moments of the second half at Craven Cottage.

Week 11 — Goal vs Liverpool (November 10)

Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool After missing a penalty earlier in the first half, Erling Haaland scores his 99th Premier League goal with a floating header into the corner of the goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead against Liverpool.

Week 10 — 2 goals vs Bournemouth (November 2)

Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth A beautifully-executed counter attack from Manchester City results in Erling Haaland sprinting towards the Bournemouth goal, where the Norwegian star makes no mistake with his finish to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Haaland's brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth Erling Haland scores his 13th goal of the season and his second of the day to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.

Week 8 — 2 goals vs Everton (October 18)

Haaland heads Man City 1-0 in front of Everton Who else but Erling Haaland? Manchester City's star striker scores his 10th goal of the season to give Pep Guardiola's side the lead over the Toffees at the Etihad.

Haaland's brace gives Man City 2-0 lead v. Everton Erling Haaland continues to impress as he scores his second goal of the match to double Manchester City's lead over Everton at the Etihad.

Week 7 — Goal at Brentford (October 5)

Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead Erling Haaland's incredible start to the season continues as he shakes off Brentford's defense before tucking away his effort into the back of the net to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead at the Gtech.

Week 6 — 2 goals, assist vs Burnley (September 27)

Nunes volleys Man City 2-1 in front of Burnley Manchester City retake the lead thanks to Matheus Nunes' tidy volley from close range to make it 2-1 over Burnley at the Etihad.

Haaland tucks away Man City's fourth v. Burnley Erling Haaland gets his name on the scoresheet late in the second half to give Manchester City a three-goal lead over Burnley.

Haaland completes brace to give Man City 5-1 lead The rout is on as Erling Haaland scores his second goal of the match to give Manchester City a commanding 5-1 lead over Burnley at the Etihad.

Week 5 — Goal at Arsenal (September 21)

Haaland slots home Man City's opener v. Arsenal Manchester City are off and running thanks to Erling Haaland's calm finish past David Raya to make it 1-0 over the Gunners at the Emirates.

Week 4 — 2 goals vs Manchester United (September 14)

Haaland chips Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United Erling Haaland makes no mistake as he cheekily chips Altay Bayindir to double Manchester City's lead over the Red Devils at the Etihad.

Haaland's brace puts Man City 3-0 ahead of Man Utd Erling Haaland scores his eighth Manchester Derby goal as he slots home Manchester City's third against the Red Devils at the Etihad.

Week 3 — Goal at Brighton (August 31)

Haaland tucks away Man City's opener v. Brighton Erling Haaland times his run perfectly as he latches onto the through ball in front of goal before slotting home his third goal of the season to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Amex.

Week 1 — 2 goals at Wolves (August 16)

Haaland slots home Man City's opener v. Wolves Some beautiful link-up play from Manchester City results in Erling Haaland's cool finish from close range to give his side a 1-0 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.

Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves Erling Haaland completes his 21st Premier League brace for Manchester City as he puts his side three goals ahead of Wolves at the Molineux.

Erling Haaland’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2024-25 season

Week 29 — Penalty goal vs Brighton (March 15)

Haaland's penalty gives Man City lead v. Brighton Omar Marmoush is brought down inside the box where Erling Haaland then steps up to the spot to slot home Manchester City's opener against Brighton at the Etihad.

Week 27 — Goal at Spurs

Haaland slots home Man City's opener against Spurs Jeremy Doku's deflected cross lands at the feet of Erling Haaland, who nets Manchester City's opening goal against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Week 25 - Assist vs Newcastle (February 15)

McAtee volleys Man City 4-0 ahead of Newcastle The rout is officially on as Erling Haaland's header finds James McAtee at the far post, where the 22-year-old drives his effort into the back of the net to make it 4-0 against Newcastle at the Etihad.

Week 24 - Goal at Arsenal (February 2)

Haaland heads Man City level against Arsenal Erling Haaland rises highest and powers Manchester City level at 1-1 with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Week 23 - Goal, assist vs Chelsea (January 25)

Haaland lifts Manchester City 2-1 ahead of Chelsea Robert Sanchez finds himself miles off his line as Erling Haaland chips Manchester City 2-1 in front of Chelsea at the Etihad.

Foden makes it 3-1 for Man City against Chelsea Erling Haaland plays in Phil Foden, who has a free run on goal, to put Manchester City 3-1 in front of Chelsea at the Etihad.

Week 22 - Goal at Ipswich Town (January 19)

Haaland puts away Man City's fifth v. Ipswich Town Erling Haaland celebrates his historic new contract with a lovely finish to make it 5-0 for Manchester City against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Week 20 - 2 goals vs West Ham (January 4)

Haaland heads Man City 2-0 ahead of West Ham Savinho's dazzling footwork gets the best of Vladimir Coufal before his cross finds Erling Haaland inside the box to double Manchester City's lead over West Ham.

Haaland chips Man City 3-0 ahead of West Ham A clever ball from Savinho opens the door for Erling Haaland in front of goal where the Norwegian star makes no mistake to make it 3-0 for Manchester City.

Week 19 - Goal at Leicester City (December 29)

Haaland heads Man City 2-0 in front of Leicester Erling Haaland gets his name back on the scoresheet as his header doubles Manchester City's lead against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Week 15 - Goal at Crystal Palace (December 7)

Haaland's header gets Man City level v. Palace Erling Haaland scores his 18th goal of the season in all competitions as he guides his header into the Crystal Palace goal to put Manchester City level at Selhurst Park.

Week 11 - Goal at Brighton (November 9)

Haaland breaks free and scores Man City's opener Erling Haaland works hard for Man City's first goal of the day v. Brighton, taking the through ball and finishing in the first half of the match.

Week 9 - Goal vs Southampton (October 26)

Haaland notches Man City in front of Southampton Erling Haaland outmuscles the Southampton defense and converts from close range to give Manchester City an early lead against the Saints at the Etihad.

Week 5 - Goal vs Arsenal (September 22)

Haaland nets Manchester City's opener v. Arsenal Erling Haaland registers his 10th goal of the season with a tidy finish past David Raya to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead against Arsenal at the Etihad.

Week 4 — 2 goals vs Brentford (September 14)

Haaland equalizes for Manchester City v. Brentford Who else but Erling Haaland? The Norwegian star gets Manchester City back on level terms against the Bees in the first half at the Etihad.

Haaland's brace makes it 2-1 for City v. Brentford Brentford's lead didn't last long as Erling Haaland's second goal of the first half gives Manchester City a 2-1 lead at the Etihad.

Week 3 — Hat trick at West Ham (August 31)

Haaland slots home Man City's opener v. West Ham Erling Haaland just can't stop scoring as he takes advantage of West Ham's lackadaisical defending and puts Manchester City 1-0 in front at the London Stadium.

Haaland rockets Man City 2-1 in front of West Ham Erling Haaland makes it a brace with a powerful left-footed finish into the roof of the net to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead against West Ham at London Stadium.

Haaland seals hat-trick to make it 3-1 v. West Ham Erling Haaland scores a hat-trick for the second week in a row to give Manchester City a 3-1 lead over West Ham late in the second half at London Stadium.

Week 2 — Hat trick vs Ipswich Town (August 24)

Haaland's hat-trick for Man City v. Ipswich Town Relive Erling Haaland's hat-trick for Manchester City against Ipswich Town at the Etihad.

Week 1 — Goal at Chelsea (August 18)

Haaland's chip puts Man City 1-0 ahead of Chelsea Erling Haaland puts his name on the scoresheet once again with a cheeky finish past Robert Sanchez to give Manchester City an early lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2023-24 season

All 27 goals in Haaland's 2023-24 PL season Take a look back at all of Erling Haaland's 27 Premier League goals in just his second season at Manchester City.

Erling Haaland’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2022-23 season