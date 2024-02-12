Copenhagen vs Manchester City: How to watch, team news, live updates

Reigning European champions Manchester City head to Copenhagen on Tuesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

[ LIVE: Follow Champions League on FotMob.com ]

Pep Guardiola’s side have been unstoppable since mid-December as they’ve won the Club World Cup and 10-straight games in all competitions. They’re the overwhelming favorites to get past Copenhagen and they are injury free which is huge at this stage of the season.

As for the hosts, they unexpectedly made it through to the last 16 as the Danish champions beat Manchester United in the group stage and finished above the Red Devils and Galatasaray to grab second spot and a second-ever trip to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. What a job Jacob Neestrup has done as Copenhagen had to go through three qualifying rounds just to make the group stage.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (February 13)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Manchester City focus, team news

As we mentioned, Manchester City have zero injury issues and they even had the luxury of starting Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish on the bench on Saturday. That quartet came on as Erling Haaland scored twice in the final 20 minutes to seal a deserved win against Everton as City are once again looking to complete the treble and are hunting down Liverpool in the Premier League as they also have a game in-hand. City went perfect in the Champions League group stage with six wins from six as they scored 18 goals in the process.

Copenhagen focus, team news

Being in the last 16 is a huge bonus for Copenhagen and they have absolutely nothing to lose. As we saw in their games against Manchester United, they’re more than happy to go for it and they’ll whip crosses into the box and launch counters whenever they can. Their stars are Mohamed Elyounoussi, teenager Roony Bardghji who scored the winner against United at Parken in the group stage and winger Diogo Goncalves as they share goals around and are a brave team. Watch out for Rasmus Falk and Elias Achouri too.