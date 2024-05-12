 Skip navigation
ncaa_flags_1920.jpg
The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying
Darlington race gives Chris Buescher a chance to put Kansas finish behind him
Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Three
Blades Brown, 16, goes low; Chris Gotterup leads big in Myrtle Beach

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_lagsecaqual_240511.jpg
HLs: IMSA Motul Course de Monterey qualifying
nbc_golf_penske_240511.jpg
Moving Day: McIlroy playing with confidence
nbc_gc_roryintvandreax_240511.jpg
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Sebastien Bourdais continues Cadillac pole run to start 2024

  
Published May 11, 2024 10:48 PM

Sebastien Bourdais set an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship track record on the repaved WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, giving Cadillac Racing its fourth consecutive Grand Touring Prototype pole position to open the 2024 season.

Bourdais turned a 1-minute, 12.455-second lap in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California. Pipo Derani, who had won the past three poles this year, qualified second (1:12.5557) in the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac.

After winning the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Bourdais and Renger van der Zande are trying to defend last year’s win at Laguna Seca.

STARTING GRID: Click here for the IMSA Laguna Seca lineup l By car number

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch IMSA sports cars at Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads to the Monterey Peninsula for a two-hour, 40-minute race.

“I think we’ve been so close all year long,” Bourdais said after his seventh career pole. “The guys have done a really good job.

“The car was great. I’m really happy for everybody. As fun as it is to put these things on pole it doesn’t really mean a whole lot. I’ve got a great teammate in Renger, and I’ve got no doubts that if we keep our nose clean, we’ll be up top.”

Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute Motul Course de Monterey will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

