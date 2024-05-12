 Skip navigation
Top News

Chase Sexton wins the 2024 Supercross season finale; Jett Lawrence crowned champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IndyCar drivers have plenty of snark and insults after Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Sebastien Bourdais continues Cadillac pole run to start 2024

Top Clips

Sexton ‘in a good spot’ ahead of Motocross season
Deegan reflects on SX season after Round 17 win
Vialle overcomes ‘hard’ day for 250SX East title

Watch Now

Jett becomes third rookie to win 450SX title

May 11, 2024 11:34 PM
Jett Lawrence's rookie 450 Supercross season wasn't without its ups and downs, but he credits his team for persevering all year long to clinch his first championship.