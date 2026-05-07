Glasnow's K milestone marred by early exit

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 WNBA Season Preview: One Big Question for Every Team
Jackie Powell
,
+1 More
Jackie Powell
,
Cole Huff
,
Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Cubs’ rotation takes another hit with Boyd injury
Snelling has tools to become top-50 fantasy SP
Ragans’ exit raises several concerns in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 WNBA Season Preview: One Big Question for Every Team
Jackie Powell
,
+1 More
Jackie Powell
,
Cole Huff
,
Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Cubs’ rotation takes another hit with Boyd injury
Snelling has tools to become top-50 fantasy SP
Ragans’ exit raises several concerns in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Glasnow's K milestone marred by early exit
May 7, 2026 02:13 PM
After making MLB history on Wednesday, James Schiano dives into Tyler Glasnow's early removal, assessing how fantasy managers should move forward with the "mercurial" starting pitcher.
Related Videos
01:21
Cubs’ rotation takes another hit with Boyd injury
02:00
Snelling has tools to become top-50 fantasy SP
01:24
Ragans’ exit raises several concerns in fantasy
01:23
Can Okamoto turn hot streak into consistency?
01:40
Reds to be without closer Pagan
01:39
Report: Correa (ankle) to miss rest of 2026
02:26
‘A lot of pitchers’ will be in mix for AL Cy Young
02:31
Sabathia: Yankees are a ‘cut above’ rest of AL
03:15
Murakami, Okamoto taking MLB by storm as rookies
02:58
Tigers can turn it around despite Skubal’s injury
01:42
Phillies reborn in fresh start under Mattingly
01:44
Target Red Sox’ Anthony for trade amid injury
02:03
Martin continues ‘torrid start’ for White Sox
01:21
Eldridge ‘an exciting call-up’ for Giants
01:19
Chourio makes instant impact in season debut
30
McGonigle, Witt Jr. meet for Sunday Night Baseball
01:46
Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
01:41
Marlins call up top prospect Mack
01:52
Regression could be coming for Wrobleski
01:34
Acuna’s IL stint not a glaring red flag
01:34
How Caballero factored into Volpe being optioned
01:30
Tigers proving they are ‘a lot of fun to watch’
02:03
HLs: Tigers down Rangers behind Torkelson, bullpen
01:28
McGonigle ‘keeping the same mindset’ every game
01:00
McGonigle caps off Tigers’ seventh-inning surge
01:13
Tigers break through with Torkelson’s two-run HR
02:00
HLs: Twins hang on to beat Blue Jays, split series
02:21
Twins rise to occasion after Ryan’s early exit
01:28
Rutschman putting up ‘star caliber’ statistics
01:37
Kurtz’s walk numbers show ‘discipline’ at plate
Latest Clips
02:41
Arsenal are ‘slight’ value in PL title markets
02:26
Early Super Bowl LXI Picks for 2026-27 season
04:03
Projecting rookie Sadiq, vets Andrews and Goedert
01:45
Dart a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2026
04:09
Fantasy impacts from expected Brown trade to NE
07:10
What to expect from rookie receivers Tate, Tyson
04:36
Will Watson or Shedeur win Browns QB competition?
08:37
Should Hunter be playing both sides of the ball?
01:57
Why hasn’t Mendoza been named the starter for LV?
05:32
Concerns for Love’s fantasy ceiling in Arizona
05:45
Conception, Bernard are other rookie WRs to watch
05:45
Price has a ‘perfect opportunity’ with Seahawks
01:55
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
12:22
Who will have the biggest sophomore jump?
33:24
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 5
52
McMillan, Egbuka lead second-year receiving totals
02:21
Expect Knicks to ‘take care of business’ vs. 76ers
02:48
Can Brunson, Wemby push SGA in Finals MVP markets?
01:12
Inside Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule on NBC & Peacock
01:48
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
09:48
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
06:40
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans
08:27
Wilson claims Jets made him an offer
07:26
Jets OC job a ‘challenge’ for Reich
03:49
Is Geno the ‘perfect’ fit for Jets?
10:18
Simms: Rodgers and Steelers saga is ‘crazy’
06:59
Should Cardinals want to bring in Rodgers?
14:19
Inside Kelce returning to the Chiefs for 2026
04:02
Would the NFL ever have the draft in London?
08:27
Simms reveals what McVay told him about Simpson
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue