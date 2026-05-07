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Glasnow’s K milestone marred by early exit
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Snelling has tools to become top-50 fantasy SP

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Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
2026 WNBA Season Preview: One Big Question for Every Team
Martin Necas.
Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7

Top Clips

nbc_roto_glasnow_260507.jpg
Glasnow’s K milestone marred by early exit
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Cubs’ rotation takes another hit with Boyd injury
nbc_roto_snelling_260507.jpg
Snelling has tools to become top-50 fantasy SP

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Ragans' exit raises several concerns in fantasy

May 7, 2026 02:12 PM
James Schiano evaluates what could be next for Cole Ragans after exiting his start on Wednesday, leaving several questions for the Royals' staff and fantasy managers alike.

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