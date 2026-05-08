Dodgers vs Braves Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 8

Two of the best teams in the MLB meet for a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. It’s the Atlanta Braves (26-12) versus the Dodgers (23-14). We will see one of the hottest pitchers in Chris Sale take on a dangerous Dodgers’ lineup.

Los Angeles is coming off a 12-2 win over Houston. The Dodgers have won three of the past four games and outscored opponents 25-8 in that span. It’s not all gold. There is some glitter. Shohei Ohtani is hitting .248 and has more strikeouts (37) than hits (32). Ohtani is hitting .105 in May so far.

Atlanta is coming off a loss to Seattle as the Braves dropped two of three in the series. However, the Braves are 4-2 in the last six games and 7-3 over the previous 10. These are games seven, eight, and nine of the Braves’ west coast road trip (4-2 record so far). In those six road games, Atlanta’s offense ranks fifth in that span for batting average (.263) and second in home runs (12).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Braves at Dodgers



Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN / MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-120), Atlanta Braves (+100)

Spread: Braves -1.5 (-157), Dodgers +1.5 (-191)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Dodgers



Friday’s pitching matchup (May 8): Emmet Sheehan vs. Chris Sale



Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan

2026 stats: 31.0 IP, 2-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 36 Ks, 9 BB



Braves: Chris Sale

2026 Stats: 42.0 IP, 6-1, 2.14 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 49 Ks, 12 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Braves’ Drake Baldwin is hitting .303 with 47 hits and 79 total bases over 155 at-bats

is hitting .303 with 47 hits and 79 total bases over 155 at-bats The Braves’ Austin Riley is hitting .203 with 29 hits and 43 strikeouts over 143 at-bats

is hitting .203 with 29 hits and 43 strikeouts over 143 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .336 with 46 hits and 78 total bases over 137 at-bats

is hitting .336 with 46 hits and 78 total bases over 137 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .252 with 35 hits and 32 strikeouts over 139 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Dodgers



The Braves are 26-12 ATS this season, ranking first in the MLB

The Dodgers are 18-19 ATS this season

The Braves are 18-17-3 to the Under this season

The Dodgers are 20-17 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Braves

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Braves.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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