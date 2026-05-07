Fudd, Miles headline early WNBA ROY predictions

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Tkachuk leads U.S. men’s hockey roster for World Championship, eyes Triple Gold Club
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cade Clason ends SuperMotocross racing career in Salt Lake City
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 WNBA Season Preview: One Big Question for Every Team
Jackie Powell
,
+1 More
Jackie Powell
,
Cole Huff
,
Top Clips
What to make of Stribling’s fit with 49ers
Trail Blazers have several offseason paths to take
Raptors have several big contracts to manage
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Tkachuk leads U.S. men’s hockey roster for World Championship, eyes Triple Gold Club
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cade Clason ends SuperMotocross racing career in Salt Lake City
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2026 WNBA Season Preview: One Big Question for Every Team
Jackie Powell
,
+1 More
Jackie Powell
,
Cole Huff
,
Top Clips
What to make of Stribling’s fit with 49ers
Trail Blazers have several offseason paths to take
Raptors have several big contracts to manage
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Fudd, Miles headline early WNBA ROY predictions
May 7, 2026 03:27 PM
Trysta Krick unpacks her early WNBA Rookie of the Year picks to watch, including No. 1 Draft pick Azzi Fudd, Lynx's Olivia Miles and a Dark Horse in D.C.
Related Videos
02:00
WNBA MVP candidates for the 2026 season
03:05
Are the Wings a top contender for 2026 WNBA title?
01:52
Fudd, Miles have good case as WNBA ROY bets
01:53
Evaluating 2026 WNBA MVP betting market
01:34
Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds
30
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
01:49
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season
04:41
Suarez excited to play in the Bay for Valkyries
01:16
Lynx, Dream have big questions heading into season
03:19
Rice excited to help build franchise in Toronto
03:22
Sky’s Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
02:13
Angloma wants to bring passion, energy to Sun
06:40
Betts, Dugalic excited to reunite in Washington
07:05
Wilson, Boston become highest paid WNBA players
21:25
Dream, Sky headline WNBA Free Agency winners
15:01
Lynx, Fire among biggest losers and surprises
02:21
Fam ‘can’t wait’ to begin WNBA career in Seattle
03:07
Miles is bringing joy into WNBA career with Lynx
15:52
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
02:42
Wings take Fudd as No. 1 in close 2026 WNBA Draft
06:16
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
04:04
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
04:07
Fudd, Fam among top prospects ahead of WNBA draft
24:24
Jackson, Ogwumike headline WNBA FA, trade rumors
40
Top plays from Bird’s legendary Olympic career
16:32
Reese trade to Dream is ‘questionable’ from Sky
Latest Clips
10:26
Trail Blazers have several offseason paths to take
09:59
Raptors have several big contracts to manage
10:08
Injuries, regressions define Magic’s 25-26 season
10:43
Hawks are well positioned for NBA offseason
11:31
Boston had a ‘wildly successful’ season
03:24
HLs: Best from Dybantsa’s stellar year at BYU
01:32
Glasnow’s K milestone marred by early exit
01:21
Cubs’ rotation takes another hit with Boyd injury
02:00
Snelling has tools to become top-50 fantasy SP
01:24
Ragans’ exit raises several concerns in fantasy
02:41
Arsenal are ‘slight’ value in PL title markets
02:26
Early Super Bowl LXI Picks for 2026-27 season
04:03
Projecting rookie Sadiq, vets Andrews and Goedert
01:45
Dart a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2026
04:09
Fantasy impacts from expected Brown trade to NE
07:10
What to expect from rookie receivers Tate, Tyson
04:36
Will Watson or Shedeur win Browns QB competition?
08:37
Should Hunter be playing both sides of the ball?
01:57
Why hasn’t Mendoza been named the starter for LV?
05:32
Concerns for Love’s fantasy ceiling in Arizona
05:45
Conception, Bernard are other rookie WRs to watch
05:45
Price has a ‘perfect opportunity’ with Seahawks
01:55
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
12:22
Who will have the biggest sophomore jump?
33:24
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 5
52
McMillan, Egbuka lead second-year receiving totals
02:21
Expect Knicks to ‘take care of business’ vs. 76ers
02:48
Can Brunson, Wemby push SGA in Finals MVP markets?
01:12
Inside Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule on NBC & Peacock
01:48
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue