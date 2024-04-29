Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Real Madrid’s quest for a record 15th European Cup hits Germany on Tuesday when they visit the third-most crowned side in Champions League history: Bayern Munich.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real are primed to return to the final stage after outlasting Manchester City in the quarterfinals. The club has won five of their 14 crowns since 2014, the latest coming over Liverpool in 2022.

Bayern have won six times, one fewer title than second-place AC Milan, and will be looking to this tournament as a defining moment for a season that saw their long run of Bundesliga championships end at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern last won in 2020 via a 1-0 win over PSG, and not much has changed since then for the Bavarians’ roster, though Harry Kane is the star striker, not Robert Lewandowski. The club still have Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, and Thomas Muller as imposing and experienced figures.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 30)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Bayern Munich focus, team news

Harry Kane has been sensational at center forward, his Bundesliga haul now sitting at 35 goals and eight assists this season. Only Leroy Sane has set up more goals. Joshua Kimmich remains a key force for the Bavarians in a down season.

Bayern’s long-term injuries include Bouna Sarr and Tarek Buchmann, while this match likely comes too soon for Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala. Dayot Upamecano, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnabry face late fitness tests.

Real Madrid focus, team news

Real Madrid is healthy and was able to rest Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos this weekend, only using fellow stars Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, and Eduardo Camavinga off the bench.

Bellingham and Vini Jr have combined for 30 league goals, while Rodrygo’s chipped in 10 and has shown a knack for big-game heroics.