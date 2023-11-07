Manchester City vs BSC Young Boys: How to watch Champions League, team news, updates, stream link

Manchester City will try to make it four wins in four in the UEFA Champions League group stage, when they host reigning Swiss champions BSC Young Boys at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side picked up a 3-1 victory in Bern two weeks ago, but the reigning European champions left it slightly late in a second half that saw all four goals scored. Manchester City went ahead through Manuel Akanji in the 48th minute, but Meschack Elia hit back for Young Boys four minutes later. Eventually, Erling Haaland would convert from the penalty spot (67th minute) before adding the clincher four minutes from full-time.

At the midway point, Man City (9 points) sit atop Group G, three above 2nd-place RB Leipzig (6), with Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys (1 point each) both facing elimination on matchday 4. A win on Tuesday would see City go through to the knockout rounds.

After a brief blip in their Premier League dominance (back-to-back defeats to Wolves and Arsenal before the October international break), Manchester City have run off four straight victories in all competitions, including three in the Premier League by a combined margin of 11-2. Perhaps the three-time defending champions are hitting their stride earlier than usual this season, with a potential four-horse title race brewing. After 11 games, City (27 points) sit atop the PL, but Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal are all within three points, and Man City are the only one of the four with more than one defeat this season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Young Boys live, stream link, start time

Date: Tuesday, November 7

Kick off: 3pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA