How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Arsenal look to strengthen their Premier League title case when they visit surprise top-five challengers Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners saw their table lead shrink to three points over Man City and six over Aston Villa after Wednesday’s Week 26 action and will have to restore their lead without Bukayo Saka and perhaps without Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard.

Brentford are three points behind Liverpool for sixth and five behind fifth-place Chelsea but are also cognizant of the benefit of putting four teams a bit further behind them. Everton and Bournemouth are two points back of seventh-place Brentford, while Newcastle and Sunderland are three behind the Bees.

Keith Andrews’ Brentford have rebounded in aimpressive fashion after twin 2-0 losses in Weeks 22 and 23, winning away to Villa and Newcastle. They are 6W-2D-2L since the middle of December and have been excellent at home all season, losing just twice and boasting a +11 goal differential at the Gtech.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Reiss Nelson (loan - unable to face parent club), Kevin Schade (suspension), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Mikel Merino (ankle), Bukayo Saka (groin), Max Dowman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (knock), Leandro Trossard (muscular)

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have an opportunity make a big statement by producing a multi-goal, comfortable-enough win at Brentford, a good team who has thrived by keeping danger away from their box. It feels within the realm of possibility given their depth advantage over a Brentford side coming off a pair of tough but victorious away days, but we’re believing in the Bees enough to say this won’t be a walk in the park. Brentford 1-2 Arsenal.