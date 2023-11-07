WATCH: Erling Haaland hits outrageous, venomous strike to give Man City 3-0 lead vs Young Boys

Young Boys will be so happy to see the end of Erling Haaland as an opponent this season.

The Norwegian center forward has two goals in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage bout with Young Boys, giving Manchester City a 3-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland subbed out of the blowout (presumed) win on four goals in two matches against the Swiss side, giving him 15 goals in 17 games across all competitions this season.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table ]

The first goal was a penalty but the second is out of this world.

Haaland bulls his way across the top of the 18 and slams a shot back across his body with irrational power, smashing the ball past the flying Anthony Racioppi.

The would-be Ballon d’Or winner is absolutely flying right now. This is one of his very best goals.

Erling Haaland goal video: City star scores Champions League worldie