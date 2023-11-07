 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
Tiger: ‘My ankle is fine,’ it’s the rest of the leg that causes pain
Fortinet Cup Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour Americas: Inaugural schedule revealed, details finalized

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?
nbc_bfa_jetsrodgers_231107.jpg
Jones: Rodgers ‘loves’ the attention with the Jets
nbc_edge_rfscjstroud_231107.jpg
Is Stroud a top-12 fantasy QB for rest of season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WATCH: Erling Haaland hits outrageous, venomous strike to give Man City 3-0 lead vs Young Boys

  
Published November 7, 2023 04:21 PM

Young Boys will be so happy to see the end of Erling Haaland as an opponent this season.

The Norwegian center forward has two goals in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage bout with Young Boys, giving Manchester City a 3-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland subbed out of the blowout (presumed) win on four goals in two matches against the Swiss side, giving him 15 goals in 17 games across all competitions this season.

The first goal was a penalty but the second is out of this world.

Haaland bulls his way across the top of the 18 and slams a shot back across his body with irrational power, smashing the ball past the flying Anthony Racioppi.

The would-be Ballon d’Or winner is absolutely flying right now. This is one of his very best goals.

Erling Haaland goal video: City star scores Champions League worldie