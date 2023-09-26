UEFA Champions League tables

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_nflweek3recap_230925.jpg
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Denny Hamlin takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Texas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_jordanspiethpresser_230926.jpg
Spieth embraces overseas Ryder Cup crowds
nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
nbc_golf_lf_justinthomaspresser_230926.jpg
JT hasn’t kept receipts from those questioning him

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_nflweek3recap_230925.jpg
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Denny Hamlin takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Texas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_jordanspiethpresser_230926.jpg
Spieth embraces overseas Ryder Cup crowds
nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
nbc_golf_lf_justinthomaspresser_230926.jpg
JT hasn’t kept receipts from those questioning him

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

UEFA Champions League tables

  
Published September 26, 2023 11:18 AM
Ranking CL favorites after first round of matches
September 21, 2023 12:06 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola share their reactions from the opening fixtures of the 2023-24 Champions League campaign and revisit their preseason favorites.

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage is here and the tournament seems pretty wide open this year.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores, schedule, tables ]

Will we see some surprise teams make it through the group stage? Or will Europe’s elite turn up as some sleeping giants have started to stir and figure things out?

Remember: the top two teams from each of the eight groups reach the last 16, and this is the final year the Champions League group stage will be structured in this way with some big changes coming from the 2024-25 season onwards.

Below are the latest tables from all eight of the Champions League groups.

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

Group A

1. Bayern Munich — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

2. Copenhagen — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Galatasaray — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. Manchester United — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

Group B

1. Arsenal — 1-0-0, +4 GD, 3 points

2. RC Lens — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Sevilla — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. PSV Eindhoven — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points

Group C

1. Napoli — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

2. Real Madrid — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

3. Braga — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

4. Union Berlin — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

Group D

1. Red Bull Salzburg — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

2. Inter Milan — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Real Sociedad — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. Benfica — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group E

1. Feyenoord — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

2. Atletico Madrid — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Lazio — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. Celtic — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group F

1. Paris Saint-Germain — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

2. AC Milan — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Newcastle United — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. Borussia Dortmund — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group G

1. Manchester City — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

2. RB Leipzig — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

3. Young Boys — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

4. Red Star Belgrade — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group H

1. Barcelona — 1-0-0, +5 GD, 3 points

2. Porto — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

3. Shakhtar Donetsk — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

4. Royal Antwerp — 0-0-1, -5 GD, 0 points