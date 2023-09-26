UEFA Champions League tables

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage is here and the tournament seems pretty wide open this year.

Will we see some surprise teams make it through the group stage? Or will Europe’s elite turn up as some sleeping giants have started to stir and figure things out?

Remember: the top two teams from each of the eight groups reach the last 16, and this is the final year the Champions League group stage will be structured in this way with some big changes coming from the 2024-25 season onwards.

Below are the latest tables from all eight of the Champions League groups.

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

Group A

1. Bayern Munich — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

2. Copenhagen — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Galatasaray — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. Manchester United — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

Group B

1. Arsenal — 1-0-0, +4 GD, 3 points

2. RC Lens — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Sevilla — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. PSV Eindhoven — 0-0-1, -4 GD, 0 points

Group C

1. Napoli — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

2. Real Madrid — 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

3. Braga — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

4. Union Berlin — 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

Group D

1. Red Bull Salzburg — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

2. Inter Milan — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Real Sociedad — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. Benfica — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group E

1. Feyenoord — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

2. Atletico Madrid — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Lazio — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. Celtic — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group F

1. Paris Saint-Germain — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

2. AC Milan — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

3. Newcastle United — 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

4. Borussia Dortmund — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group G

1. Manchester City — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

2. RB Leipzig — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

3. Young Boys — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

4. Red Star Belgrade — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

Group H

1. Barcelona — 1-0-0, +5 GD, 3 points

2. Porto — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points

3. Shakhtar Donetsk — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points

4. Royal Antwerp — 0-0-1, -5 GD, 0 points

