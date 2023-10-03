 Skip navigation
Manchester United vs Galatasaray: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published October 3, 2023 02:03 PM

Manchester United looks to avoid falling into a UEFA Champions League group stage pit when it welcomes Galatasaray to Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils lost an entertaining affair with Bayern Munich to open the tournament but winning there was always going to be a big ask.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores, predictions, schedule ]

But Erik ten Hag’s men need to get wins at home and the earlier, the better. Their lineup should be strong enough to deal with Gala, but this is no walkover.

Gala’s signed Wilfried Zaha, Mauro Icardi, Davinson Sanchez, Kerem Demirbay, and Angelino this season without losing too much outside of a Nicolo Zaniolo loan to Aston Villa.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Manchester United vs Galatasaray: How to watch live, stream, updates

Date: Tuesday, October 3
Kick off: 3pm ET
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Manchester United

Galatasaray