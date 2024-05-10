 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Wrestling Championships
David Taylor retires from wrestling competition in taking Oklahoma State job
Wells Fargo Championship - Round One
Cut Line: Committees insides of committees to talk to committees
U.S. Women's Open - Round Two
U.S. Women’s Open qualifying results: Who will be at Lancaster Country Club

Top Clips

nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240510.jpg
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
nbc_golf_pgamyrtlebeachclassicrd2hl_240510.jpg
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_dps_edelmanorbealcareerv3_240510.jpg
Would you rather have career of Edelman or Beal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Wrestling Championships
David Taylor retires from wrestling competition in taking Oklahoma State job
Wells Fargo Championship - Round One
Cut Line: Committees insides of committees to talk to committees
U.S. Women's Open - Round Two
U.S. Women’s Open qualifying results: Who will be at Lancaster Country Club

Top Clips

nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240510.jpg
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
nbc_golf_pgamyrtlebeachclassicrd2hl_240510.jpg
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_dps_edelmanorbealcareerv3_240510.jpg
Would you rather have career of Edelman or Beal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published May 10, 2024 12:30 PM

Aston Villa can officially seal a UEFA Champions League spot when it hosts third-place Liverpool at Villa Park on Monday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com).

The Villans have only claimed one of the last six points available to then, and crashed out of Europe at midweek with a loss to Olympiacos in the UEFA Conference League semifinal round.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs LIVERPOOL LIVE

Liverpool, meanwhile, got back in the win column in Week 36 but could be officially be out of the Premier League title race by kickoff on Monday.

The Reds have 78 points and max out at 84, and both Manchester City and Liverpool could pass that figure by the end of the week. They cannot be passed by anyone below them.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Morgan Rogers (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex Moreno (other), Youri Tielemans (groin), Nicolo Zaniolo (other)

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (hip)