Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Aston Villa can officially seal a UEFA Champions League spot when it hosts third-place Liverpool at Villa Park on Monday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

The Villans have only claimed one of the last six points available to then, and crashed out of Europe at midweek with a loss to Olympiacos in the UEFA Conference League semifinal round.

Liverpool, meanwhile, got back in the win column in Week 36 but could be officially be out of the Premier League title race by kickoff on Monday.

The Reds have 78 points and max out at 84, and both Manchester City and Liverpool could pass that figure by the end of the week. They cannot be passed by anyone below them.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Morgan Rogers (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex Moreno (other), Youri Tielemans (groin), Nicolo Zaniolo (other)

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (hip)