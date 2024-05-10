Kylian Mbappe confirms that he’s leaving Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will not stay with Paris Saint-Germain beyond the end of his contract this summer.

Mbappe says Sunday will be his final home match as a member of Les Parisiens. PSG host Toulouse at 3pm ET and then go to Nice and Metz to complete their Ligue 1 championship season.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and there are only a few clubs who could afford the wages he’ll likely command in the marketplace as a free agent.

[ MORE: Premier League predictions — Week 37 ]

Mbappe began his senior career with Monaco in 2015, scoring 27 goals and 16 assists in 60 senior matches and leaving for PSG at age 18, initially on loan.

His time with PSG has been prolific, as the striker scored 255 goals with 108 assists in 306 matches.

Mbappe now has seven Ligue 1 wins including six with PSG, and he led the club to the Champions League final in 2019-20. He’s also played in back-to-back World Cup finals, winning the 2018 tournament, and has a Nations League crown as well.

Able to play across the front line, Mbappe is the most valuable player in the game right now. His presumed landing spot at Real Madrid would usher in a new era of potential dominance for an already-strong club that won La Liga and is in the Champions League Final.