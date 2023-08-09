Premier League Picks: PST’s predictions for Week 1 of 2023-24 season

We’re back, baby!

The Premier League returns Friday and we’re prepared to again look at the odds and make our calls as to who will win, lose, or draw each week.

Week 1 features some match-ups that could truly end up separating the sides involved by Week 38, as Chelsea’s project goes head-to-head with Liverpool and Newcastle entertains fellow would-be powers Aston Villa.

Here are some of the oddsmakers’ lines and our predictions for Week 1 for the 2023-24 Premier League season, along with a line of analysis or two from us.

Odds, predictions for Week 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League season

Burnley vs Man City

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

Odds: BFC (+850) vs City (-300) | Draw (+450)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network and online via NBCSports.com

Prediction: Vincent Kompany should have Burnley more dangerous than most newly-promoted teams, but expecting to go toe-to-toe with a Man City side that already has a competitive game under its belt is a lot. Man City 3-0.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Odds: Arsenal (-550) vs Forest (+1250) | Draw (+625)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Prediction: The Gunners will be ready to light the league on fire in pursuit of a PL crown. Forest should be improved this year, but Week 1 away to Arsenal is a big ask. Arsenal 3-1.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: AFCB (+170) vs West Ham (+155) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Prediction: Bournemouth’s at home but these odds seem, well, odd. There’s uncertainty about whether Lucas Paqueta will play given links to Man City, but the Irons still carry more consistency and power against a first-time PL manager in Andoni Iraola. West Ham 2-0.

Brighton vs Luton Town

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: BHAFC (-300) vs Luton (+800) | Draw (+425)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Prediction: A rude welcome to the Premier League seems likely for the Hatters, especially away from home. Could be a big game for Joao Pedro, who scored in consecutive fixtures away to Luton in the Championship. Brighton 3-0.

Everton vs Fulham

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: EFC (+120) vs FFC (+220) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Prediction: Fulham will be without Joao Palhinha and Tom Cairney, while Everton has several absences but should still be able to claim ground in the midfield. But Aleksandar Mitrovic is still with the club and a tall task for Everton’s back line. Everton 1-1 Fulham.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Blades (+200) vs Palace (+140) | Draw (+220)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Prediction: No Michael Olise nor Matheus Franca for Palace and Bramall Lane will be hopping, but the Blades have several injury issues as well. Can the Eagles fly without Wilfried Zaha? It’s a long-term question but perhaps not a big worry this week. Blades 1-2 Palace.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: NUFC (-135) vs Villa (+340) | Draw (+290)

TV Channel/Stream: NBC and online via NBCSports.com

Prediction: These odds seem a bit off given what we’ve seen of Villa, but Newcastle has been so good at St. James’ Park under Eddie Howe in only losing to Arsenal and Liverpool at home last season. We’ll side with the bookmakers, if just. Newcastle 2-1 Villa.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: 9am am ET Sunday

Odds: Brentford (+175) vs Spurs (+140) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Prediction: Assuming Harry Kane plays, you have to like the odds of the team with its high-flying center forward against the team whose star center forward is suspended through January. Over-simplifying? Brentford will be hoping that’s the case... or that Kane is sold before Sunday. Brentford 1-3 Spurs.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Odds: CFC (+180) vs LFC (+135) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Prediction: Oooh boy. What a way for Mauricio Pochettino the formally start a project and for Jurgen Klopp to hope to kick-on his revamped plan. Christopher Nkunku’s injury looms for Chelsea and Mohamed Salah can certainly stake an Opening Day claim against his former mate. Might this come down to an Argentine midfield battle between Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister? Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

Odds: Man Utd (-300) vs Wolves (+750) | Draw (+425)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network and online via NBCSports.com

Prediction: Can you have a new manager bounce if the new manager arrives four days before the start of the season? Gary O’Neil might find magic with Wolves’ attack-first side, somehow, but to expect it in Week 1 at Old Trafford against Erik ten Hag’s well-oiled Man Utd seems a bit silly. Man Utd 2-0 Wolves.