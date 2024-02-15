Kylian Mbappe set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer (report)

Kylian Mbappe is nearing the end of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, and he’s told his club as much according to David Ornstein.

Mbappe’s contract expires on June 30 and he’s now signaled that he’s not open to a new deal to stay with PSG in Ligue 1, where he’s played the entirety of his career.

The 25-year-old superstar has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but The Athletic says that is no longer a certainty due to the offer coming from the Spanish club.

Still, there are very few clubs who can afford Mbappe and it’s difficult to imagine who is going to be able to sign him if Real isn’t giving him his expected terms.

What’s next for Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe has already won the World Cup and helped his clubs to six Ligue 1 crowns, five with PSG and one with Monaco. He’s a four-time Ligue 1 Player of the Year, a three-time FIFPRO World 11 player, and four-time UEFA Champions League Team of the Season member.

He captains France and has 46 goals and 30 assists in 75 caps, while among generational peers only Erling Haaland can compete with his club goal scoring marks at such a young stage in a career.

A move to France seems inescapable unless... unless there’s movement with another big piece at another club — or if you’re of the belief a player of Mbappe’s ilk would take the legacy-altering decision to join a Saudi or MLS club for all the riches possible.

So if not Real — and it really does seem like it’ll be Real — who could meet his terms? Premier League clubs could come calling but even that would have to come with big changes. Man City might afford Mbappe, but certainly not while also paying Erling Haaland, for example. Imagining Mbappe at Arsenal is mouth-watering, but that club’s already going to have to pay increasingly big deals to Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice as their resumes grow even stronger.

Barcelona’s in dire straits, Chelsea has to sell to buy, Liverpool has managerial uncertainty, Bayern Munich just spent big on Harry Kane, and Manchester United may not be able to promise the Champions League.

It really does feel like Real or bust.