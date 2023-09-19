 Skip navigation
Top News

Goalkeeper goal! Watch Lazio’s Ivan Provedel score to draw Atletico Madrid in Champions League

  
Published September 19, 2023 05:09 PM

Ivan Provedel has secured a lot of valuable points for Lazio in his time, being named Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year in the club’s run to the UEFA Champions League last season.

He hasn’t done it like this, and certainly not on this stage.

Provedel scored a stoppage-time goal for Lazio at home on Tuesday, drawing the Biancocelesti level with Atletico Madrid in the club’s UCL group stage debut for the 2023-24 season.

Atletico Madrid led 1-0 through young Pablo Barrios and Lazio had to huff and puff to stay in the game against their notoriously-defensive visitors.

Lazio out-attempted Atleti 19-9 and led the xG fight 1.22-0.88, but it didn’t find its equalizer through Ciro Immobile nor Luis Alberto. It found its equalizer off a pasted header from its goalkeeper.