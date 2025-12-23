Alex Iwobi: Playing With Joy, Purpose, and Pride for Nigeria’s Super Eagles

“Play football and express yourself with a smile on your face”.

Those are the words of wisdom Fulham forward/midfielder Alex Iwobi received from Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who just so happens to be his uncle.

They’re words he lives by as he carves out a legacy of his own.

Alex Iwobi brings an energy like no other to everything he does. It’s in his boisterous celebrations on the pitch, the laughter he elicits in the dressing room, his fashion, and his music (yes, he raps too).

One thing is certain when watching Alex Iwobi: you will always be entertained.

“I’m at my happiest when I’m just expressing myself,” said Iwobi

Beneath his energetic and free-spirited nature is a profound pride in his Nigerian heritage.

Iwobi rose through the ranks of Arsenal’s academy to the first team, before moving on to Everton and now Fulham. He’s made over 300 appearances in the Premier League, establishing himself as a versatile and consistent presence in top-flight football. He made his debut for the Super Eagles — Nigeria’s football team — in 2015.

In the conversation below, part of the By Way of Africa series, Iwobi reflects on his decision to play for Nigeria, his time with the Super Eagles, and his motivation for this season with Fulham.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Mary Omatiga: Your uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha, is a football legend in Nigeria. What’s a memory you have from growing up and watching him that showed you how much football means to people in Nigeria?

Alex Iwobi: I think I was 12 years old. I had gone back to visit Nigeria, and there were different events that I would attend with Jay-Jay Okocha’s son.

When Jay-Jay arrived, everyone would be like, “Oh my God!” They forgot about the event and would just be cheering for him.

That’s the influence he has. I had only seen it in the UK, so to see it in Nigeria...it was crazy! That’s when I realized this lot treat footballers like kings. Now that I play for Nigeria, I’ve experienced it myself. It’s just amazing.

How did that influence your love for football?

Iwobi: When I saw the love that he was getting, I was like, “Oh, one day I want to receive that kind of love in the future.” I would work hard and kind of... not copy him to be like him, because I want to have my own legacy, but I would take some tips.

He always said to me, “Play football and express [yourself] with a smile on your face. " That’s the main advice I took from him.

You grew up in London, but you were raised in an Igbo home — how did you stay connected to your Nigerian culture?

Iwobi: At home, there’s Nigerian music and Nigerian food. I wish my parents spoke to me a bit more in Igbo, but they didn’t, so I can’t really speak it fluently. Still, at home, it was always Nigerian culture.

Where I grew up, there were a lot of Nigerians in the community— a lot of Yoruba people — but a lot of Nigerians, so we were kind of sticking together.

What’s your favorite thing about Igbo culture, and how would you describe it to someone who’s never experienced it?

Iwobi: I would say most Igbos are very chill. We’re very laid back. We also love our music. My friends and I have this banter that when Yoruba people sing, they sing in a deep voice, and when Igbo people sing, they sing in a high tone. That’s the main thing that we always used to look at when we were kids — the way we used to sing our songs.

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 13: Alex Iwobi of Nigeria in action ,during the International Friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria at Estadio Municipal de Portimao on October 13, 2023 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images

When I went to Nigeria for the first time, even though I grew up in the U.S., it felt like home — the language, the culture, the people — everything reminded me of how I grew up. I’ve heard you describe a similar experience and how that led to your decision to represent Nigeria. What makes playing for Nigeria feel like home to you?

Iwobi: Don’t get me wrong, I loved playing for England, but when I went to Nigeria on the U-23s trial, the way people were talking was like how my mom and dad spoke. The food that we were eating — it was just like eating at home with my parents. Even the mannerisms and the music we listened to made me realize, yeah, this is where I belong.

They call you guys the “Innit Boys” — players who grew up in the UK but represent Nigeria. What’s it like playing with a group of guys who have a similar background?

Iwobi: At first, because I was one of the first guys to do it, I had to adapt to the [local] Nigerians. It was fun, but it’s amazing playing with guys like Ola Aina and Calvin Bassey, and some of the other people from London. Now there are a lot of us. We also share our experiences growing up and bring our European flair to the Nigerian talents. We can bring our knowledge, they bring their knowledge, and it works really well together. It’s a nice balance we have, but at the end of the day, we’re all Nigerians.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 17: Andre Silva of Portugal with Alex Iwobi of Nigeria in action during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 17, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) Getty Images

Which African values have shaped who you are the most?

Iwobi: For me, it’s just family. My mom and dad would go above and beyond for family. I really understood that when I started playing for Nigeria. You’re your brother’s keeper, and everyone makes sure that the person next to them is okay. We make sure that everyone’s on the same page and everyone’s healthy. We always pray together. Everything is done together. It’s really nice.

You’ve played your entire professional career in the Premier League. I want to quickly look back at the Alex Iwobi along your journey. Give me a word to describe yourself when you played for Arsenal.

Iwobi: Energetic.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Alex Iwobi of Arsenal turns away from Kieran Gibbs of West Brom during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on December 31, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images

How about Everton?

Iwobi: Adaptor.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Alex Iwobi of Everton is challenged by Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton at Molineux on November 01, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images) Wolves via Getty Images

What about now with Fulham? How would you describe this version of you?

Iwobi: Free-spirited.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Alex Iwobi of Fulham celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) Offside via Getty Images

You’re coming off one of your best seasons as a club and individually. How does that motivate you this year?

Iwobi: Yeah, what we did last season — in terms of having our most points in the Premier League for the club — was a big achievement. Of course, we’d like to do better, but that’s the aim for this season. We want to play in Europe. We want to achieve more as a club. The goal is to try and finish as high as we can on the table and try to beat the record again.

For me personally, it was nice because I had my best season in terms of goals. I scored nine goals last season, so hopefully this season will be double digits. That’s the only way to improve, so hopefully I can do that.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Alex Iwobi of Fulham celebrates his goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage on April 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images

There’s a real sense of brotherhood among African players in the Premier League. It’s in the way you celebrate, the music, the pride that you carry. What do those relationships mean to you, and how have they shaped your experience in the league?

Iwobi: It’s nice to experience different cultures and different backgrounds. There are so many different cultures on our team. There are Nigerians, Brazilians, French players, people from Belgium.

It’s nice to have that all in one, but the African culture — we’re very bubbly, we’re very loud. They normally hear us before they see us in the changing room.

To have that in the Premier League, with so many different African players, will affect a lot of teams this winter (with AFCON). But at the same time, they know the qualities that African players can bring. It’s just nice that there’s a lot of recognition of African players recently.

What does it mean to you to get to represent this side of yourself? I know you’re big on fully expressing yourself. What does it mean to you to get to represent African culture on the Premier League stage?

Iwobi: It’s amazing because I like to bring what I’ve been taught as a kid — as an entertainer — into the way I play football. When I play for Nigeria, instruments are playing, there are people singing, so it’s almost like a festival. When I’m playing football, I literally enjoy it because that’s what I’m thinking about.

I’m at my happiest when I’m just expressing myself. So when I’m on the pitch, I’m doing exactly that. You can see [Fulham forward] Samuel [Chukwueze] does the same thing. Calvin [Bassey] is a bit different because he’s a defender, but he still has that. He likes to show the African strength all the time. It’s just nice. We bring our own different characteristics to the gear.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Calvin Bassey of Fulham celebrates with Alex Iwobi after he scored for 2-1 during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Craven Cottage on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images) CameraSport via Getty Images