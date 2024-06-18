By Way of Africa
“Africa is the Future": How Bismack Biyombo is using basketball to change the outlook of a continentBismack Biyombo opens up about his father’s influence, the impact of his foundation, and the legacy he wants to leave behind.
How “Dope Africans” Massah David and Miatta Johnson are creating global change through African cultureMassah David and Miatta Johnson opened up about their experience growing up in a Liberian household, the inspiration behind “Dope Africans”, and how they hope to make an impact in the sports industry,