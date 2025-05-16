Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku on Confidence, Culture, and Competition

Before Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku was speeding past defenders with flair and finesse — earning high praise from Pep Guardiola — he was just a fan of the game. His love for football was nurtured in the living room of his Ghanaian household, where he grew up watching Match of the Day with his family. His confidence and dribbling prowess took shape in the streets of Antwerp, where, as a kid, pride was on the line — something that meant everything at the time.

Doku rose through the ranks of Anderlecht, making his professional debut at 16. After 37 appearances, he joined Ligue 1’s Stade Rennais, where he spent three seasons. In 2023, Doku signed a five-year contract with Manchester City.

The Belgian international joined NBC Sports’ By Way of Africa series, where he reflects on his Ghanaian heritage, his rise to the Premier League, and his passion for challenging his opponents. Doku also opens up about Manchester City’s turbulent campaign this season and how it’s only fueled his drive.

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 17, at 11:30 AM ET in the FA Cup Final.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You grew up in Belgium, but your family is from Ghana. When I talk to a lot of first-generation athletes, no matter where they come from, they all have a similar experience where inside the home reflected the culture of their parents’ country and outside was wherever they lived. Did you have that experience? What was that dynamic like for you growing up?

Jeremy Doku: Yeah, my parents are from Ghana. I always grew up in that culture, even outside, I had a lot of Ghanaian friends. I also speak the language, so I always try to stay as close as possible [to my culture], and I think that’s what makes me who I am now.

I read that you really fell in love with the Premier League sitting alongside your family at home, watching Match of the Day. Can you paint that picture for me? What were those nights like, and how did your family and Ghanaian roots shape your love for the game?

Doku: I was always watching with my dad and my brother. My mom didn’t really fancy it, so she was in her room, but we were watching it. Sometimes I didn’t have the time to watch the games themselves, so it was always fun to watch the highlights.

That’s why I always said, “I want to play in the Premier League one day.” There were some Ghanaian players I liked to watch at that point. I think that was important for me — to be in the Premier League and to be at the biggest stage and perform. That was my objective. That was my goal.

What was your breakthrough moment? When did you realize that you could really go far in this sport?

Doku: When I was around 14 or 15, I got a lot of attention from big teams, and I started to see that I was a bit better than the others. I thought, “Okay, maybe now I have a good chance to make it through”. But there was a long way to go. Then, when I was 16 and made my debut, I realized this was the real deal. After that, everything moved quickly. At 18, I made my transfer to France, and at 20, I made my transfer to England to join one of the biggest teams in the world.

One of your strengths is your footwork—the dribbling, the creativity, the showmanship. That takes a lot of confidence. One of your former coaches said that you really loved to challenge your opponents when you were younger. You even said your dream was to make your opponents cry. Where does that confidence and love for the challenge come from?

Doku: I played a lot on the street. There’s a lot of lot of dribbling and showing who’s the best. So that mentality and my skills come from the street.

You know when something works a lot, and when you see that you’re good at it? I think that’s where confidence comes from. I’m very confident in my dribbling, but that doesn’t mean I’m confident in every aspect of my football. But with dribbling, because it often works and I know that I’m good at it, I’m very confident. So when I go up against a defender, I’m confident that I’m going to pass him. Even if I fail, I know that next time, I’ll have a big chance to succeed.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jeremy Doku of Manchester City takes on Dan Burn of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at Etihad Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Getty Images

You’ve experienced two very different seasons at Manchester City. From lifting the title one year to dealing with adversity the next. What has this season taught you about yourself?

Doku: Winning your Premier League title in the first year is not common. So this year really showed me that every year you need to be at that standard. Teams get better every year. [Other] teams don’t want to see you win, so the year after, they will come for you.

Congratulations to Liverpool, but looking at them, I’m like, “Okay, no, even if I won it last year, I want to win it again. [I have] that hunger. I really feel that even more now. I’ve learned that you always have to go and get it. Nothing is going to be given to you because you’re not the only one who wants to win. There are a lot of good teams in this league, and the Premier League is so hard, so you have to [show up] every time.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jeremy Doku of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League Trophy after their team’s victory during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pep Guardiola called you “the best player in the world in five meters.” What did hearing those words mean to you, and what have you learned from him?

Doku: Obviously, that is a nice compliment. I knew already that my acceleration is one of my strongest points, both physically and in the way I play. He’s already told me that a couple of times in training sessions or after games, but for him to say it publicly is a big compliment, and I appreciate it.

I’m always confident in my dribbling. I know that with my speed, I can always get past [my opponent] if I execute right. So that’s always good to hear that, of course.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts with Jeremy Doku of Manchester City after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Aston Villa FC at Etihad Stadium on April 22, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) Getty Images