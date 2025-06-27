 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gary Bettman
An 84-game season is among the changes coming to the NHL as part of the new labor deal
Carlos Alcaraz
Wimbledon’s draw puts Alcaraz against Fognini in the first round; Gauff faces Yastremska
Tadej Pogačar
Tadej Pogačar’s quest for a fourth Tour de France title backed by strong UAE Team Emirates squad

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wnbaimproved_250627.jpg
Sykes ‘undoubtedly’ WNBA’s Most Improved Player
KevinCashRoto.jpg
Cash a value bet to win AL Manager of the Year
Fever_wings_raw.jpg
Bank on undervalued Fever to topple Wings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gary Bettman
An 84-game season is among the changes coming to the NHL as part of the new labor deal
Carlos Alcaraz
Wimbledon’s draw puts Alcaraz against Fognini in the first round; Gauff faces Yastremska
Tadej Pogačar
Tadej Pogačar’s quest for a fourth Tour de France title backed by strong UAE Team Emirates squad

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wnbaimproved_250627.jpg
Sykes ‘undoubtedly’ WNBA’s Most Improved Player
KevinCashRoto.jpg
Cash a value bet to win AL Manager of the Year
Fever_wings_raw.jpg
Bank on undervalued Fever to topple Wings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Celebrating one year of By Way of Africa

June 27, 2025 11:00 AM
Revisit some of the best conversations and moments from the first year of By Way of Africa, where Mary Omatiga elevates the voices of Africa's biggest sporting figures.

Related Videos

oly_atw1500_kipyegonparisfeature.jpg
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter
nbc_oly_thedrinkshiffrin_250612.jpg
10:15
How passion fuels Shiffrin through highs and lows
oly_swm200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:51
Casas holds off Foster in men’s 200m IM
oly_sww50f_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:38
Walsh ties Douglass’ 50m free American record
oly_sww200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
07:20
Walsh powers to 200m individual medley win
oly_swm50f_events_250607.jpg
05:04
Alexy wins men’s 50m freestyle at U.S Nationals
oly_swm800f_event_250607.jpg
06:19
Finke takes first in men’s 800m freestyle
oly_sww1500f_event_250607.jpg
05:33
Ledecky dominates 1500m freestyle
oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
08:22
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606(2).jpg
06:18
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
06:20
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
08:31
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle
oly_swwbk_katharineberkoff_250605.jpg
05:14
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_lillyking_250605.jpg
05:07
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
oly_swm100bu_shainecasas_250605.jpg
04:48
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
GretchenWalsh.jpg
06:23
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
oly_swm400im_bobbyfinke_250605.jpg
09:11
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals
oly_sww50bu_gretchenwalsh_250604.jpg
05:08
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
oly_sww200bk_clairecurzan_250604.jpg
06:55
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
oly_sww200br_katedouglass_250604.jpg
06:34
Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_250604.jpg
06:30
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free
oly_sww200f_claireweinstein_250604.jpg
07:00
Weinstein tops Ledecky in 200m free at nationals
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
oly_swm1500f_uschampionships_bobbyfinke_250603.jpg
19:46
Finke outclasses field in men’s 1500m free in Indy
KTThumbSwapper.jpg
14:22
Ledecky sets scintillating time in 800m freestyle
oly_swm100f_uschampionships_jackalexy_250603.jpg
05:41
Alexy smokes the competition in 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_uschampionships_torrihuske_250603.jpg
05:37
Huske outduels Walsh in 100m free at U.S. Champs
oly_swm200bu_uschampionships_lucaurlando_250603.jpg
06:48
Urlando edges Foster in 200m fly at nationals
thumbnailcarolinewithoutlogo.jpg
07:22
Bricker starts nationals with surprise in 200m fly
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_wnbaimproved_250627.jpg
01:59
Sykes ‘undoubtedly’ WNBA’s Most Improved Player
KevinCashRoto.jpg
01:38
Cash a value bet to win AL Manager of the Year
Fever_wings_raw.jpg
01:42
Bank on undervalued Fever to topple Wings
BaileyDPS.jpg
05:02
Unpacking speculation surrounding Bailey and Jazz
nbc_soccer_usnwtvsireland_250626.jpg
14:02
Highlights: USWNT vs. Ireland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswmntgoal4_250626.jpg
01:40
Thompson lands 4th goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_soccer_uswmnt_250626.jpg
01:08
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal2_250626.jpg
01:09
Coffey nets second goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal1_250626.jpg
01:26
Patterson puts USWNT ahead against Ireland
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrnd1_250626.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_smx_insiderintvdrg_250626.jpg
05:18
Dr. Gubernick is a ‘body mechanic’ for the riders
nbc_smx_podiumsouthwick_250626(2).jpg
03:30
Analyzing podium odds for Pro Motocross, Southwick
nbc_smx_jettlawrence_250626.jpg
04:49
Lawrence one win away from tying Stanton, Stewart
nbc_smx_insider30board_250626.jpg
19:44
Speed will be key in sand at Southwick Motocross
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
01:12
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
01:16
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
06:00
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
nbc_roto_jacobdegrom_250626.jpg
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
nbc_roto_jacoblopez_250626.jpg
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
nbc_roto_yuseikikuchi_250626.jpg
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
pickenslatestpft.jpg
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
06:59
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
03:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?