A New Dawn: Peter Jok and South Sudan’s Olympic Hope

In 2011, South Sudan gained independence amid the shadows of a turbulent history marked by civil war and deeply rooted tribal conflicts. For years, struggle, hardship, and adversity have defined its narrative. But now, a new chapter unfolds. This summer, the nation will stand united, rallying behind the Bright Stars as they make their historic debut in Olympic basketball at the 2024 Paris Games, weaving a new narrative with seeds of hope, unity, and unwavering pride.

The moment is bigger than basketball and few understand that better than former Iowa Hawkeye Peter Jok. At 3 years old, Jok and his family fled Sudan during the Second Sudanese Civil War. His father, a captain for the Sudan People’s Liberation Army, died fighting for the nation. His grandfather was killed in the effort. His mom, driven to make the nation better, has dedicated her life to serving the government. Jok’s family has sacrificed everything for South Sudan and now Peter continues the legacy that runs deep in his bloodline.

Jok, 30, who is expected to be named to the South Sudanese Olympic roster, shares his journey to basketball, the mission of the Bright Stars, and what South Sudan means to him.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity. The conversation took place in April.

You were only 3 years old when your family’s life was turned upside down after your father Dut Jok, a captain for the Sudan People’s Liberation Army, was killed. I imagine you don’t remember a lot but what do you remember about your early life in Sudan? What can you share from what your family has told you about those days?

Peter Jok: I don’t remember much but we moved to Uganda. My early childhood was more in Uganda than in South Sudan. They told me about the war that happened, what my dad fought for, and the reason why we had to move from South Sudan to Uganda and [eventually] to the U.S. where we live now. My brother [Dau] didn’t really talk too much about it because he didn’t want me to focus on that. He wanted me to focus on the future and the positive stuff.

What do you remember about your childhood in Uganda?

Jok: Uganda was kind of fun. My mom’s sister brought her family so we all kind of lived together—it was a big family. I remember school was really strict. You had to wear a uniform and be on your best [behavior]. If you had a bad attitude with the teacher or if you weren’t being good in class, the teachers were allowed to [discipline] you with a ruler so you had to be locked in the whole time. Dau would always get all A’s [in school] so we looked up to him and had to go off his standards. But it was fun in Uganda.

How old were you when you moved to the U.S.? Can you take me back to the day your family found out that they were moving here? What was the overall reaction from your family and what was your reaction?

Jok: We moved to [Des Moines, Iowa] in 2003 so I think I was about 8 or 9. A lot of my other family went to Australia but we were so excited about coming to the U.S. Everything we [knew] about the U.S. was from stuff we saw on TV in Africa, so we thought it was going to be this glorious country and that everything was going to be like what we saw on TV. I know my mom was really excited for us to come here to get better education opportunities. It was just a great opportunity!

What was it like trying to adjust to a new culture in the U.S. as an 8 or 9-year-old kid? What was the hardest part for you?

Jok: I think the snow. When we first got here there was a snowstorm—it was snowing bad! That’s the first time that I’ve personally seen snow so I didn’t know what it was. I remember getting off the plane and going outside and thinking [the snow] was ice cream so I tried to eat it but they told me it was not ice cream. That winter was tough. I didn’t really like the cold because obviously, Uganda is really hot. So that’s the first thing I had to get adjusted to. When it came to school and all that stuff. We spoke British-English, so I kind of understood English and it wasn’t tough to get adjusted to school.

What was your experience growing up in a Sudanese home in the U.S.?

Jok: It wasn’t too bad. My mom was kind of strict but the only thing she was strict about was education. As long as we got good grades, she didn’t really get on us about a lot of stuff. [My brother] Dau was a big father figure in the house. He had all the good grades and he made sure we were on the right track.

I read that you actually hated basketball at first. You preferred soccer, but some team trips to McDonalds after AAU practices is what kept you playing. When did that mental switch happen for you where you developed a passion for the sport?

Jok: When Dau started playing basketball, he used to walk to the YMCA to work out and he would tell me to come with him. But I didn’t like it. I was a soccer player. I didn’t really want to get into basketball. But once I started playing, Mike Nixon—who was my guardian and is like a father figure to me—brought me on to his [youth] team to start playing because he thought I had potential. But I didn’t want to play basketball.

The first practice we went to, I was trash. I could tell everybody was making fun of me because I didn’t know anything about basketball. Mike took us to McDonald’s afterward. I told my mom that I didn’t want to go back but she said ‘Go a few more times and if you don’t like it then that’s okay.’ So I went back a few more times. He took us to McDonald’s after every practice so I pretty much just kept going because of McDonald’s.

During that time, Mike was trying to teach me all the fundamentals. He sat me down one day and told me that he understood the background that I come from and that he saw potential in me. He said if I took the sport seriously then it would give me a lot of opportunities.

He knew my mom was a single mom and [explained] that if I got a scholarship to go to school for free, my mom wouldn’t have to worry about it. He also told me that later on, I could be a professional basketball player. Back then I didn’t really know a lot about basketball but he explained that I could make money for my family in the future. After that meeting, is when I started to take basketball seriously. I think I was in 7th grade.

After that mental switch, what was the ultimate goal for you at that point?

Jok: My ultimate goal was to get a scholarship so that my mom wouldn’t have to pay for [college] or worry about that. I got my first scholarship [offer] from Illinois in eighth grade. A lot of stuff happened since then. I kind of felt like I achieved my goal back then but then injuries happened.

A lot did happen. You learned the hard lesson from a very early age that basketball is a business. From getting all of these college offers as early as middle school to having all of the phone calls stop after dealing with your patella injury (as a freshman in high school) and then going to Iowa and proving what you could do as a player only to go undrafted in 2017.

What have those collective experiences taught you and how have you managed to push past experiences that would make anyone want to give up the sport?

Jok: Because of where we come from—being [in the U.S.] is a blessing. I’m a man of faith and my family is too. Everything happens for a reason. With everything that I went through, [I learned] that life’s a roller coaster. There will be many ups and downs, but as long as you’ve got family support, supportive friends, and God, keep going. That’s what kept me going personally.

After my injury, I felt like basketball was over for me but the support that I had kept pushing me. I got a scholarship to go to Iowa and had to reprove myself again when I was there. Then I went undrafted [in 2017]. But at the end of the day, if God doesn’t think you’re ready for the opportunity, he’s going to delay it but that doesn’t mean you’re never going to get it. You just have to keep pushing. One of the mottos I live by is “As long as you control what you can control, everything is going to take care of itself.”

DES MOINES, IA - DECEMBER 17: Iowa Hawkeyes guard Peter Jok (14) brings the ball down court as Northern Iowa Panthers guard Spencer Haldeman (30) and Northern Iowa Panthers guard Jeremy Morgan (20) defend during an NCAA basketball game between the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northern Iowa Panthers on December 17, 2016, at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines IA. (Photo by Merle Laswell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What would you say has been the most difficult part of your basketball journey to walk through so far?

Jok: I would say the politics but that’s life. But like I said, if it’s out of my control there’s not much I can do about it. I’m happy for myself and I can live with myself because I did my part, the rest is out of my control.

You talked about your faith and controlling what you can control. It seems like throughout your journey you’ve always had self-confidence and belief in yourself. Where does that come from?

Jok: It comes from my brother, my mom, Mike Nixon—the people around me. Growing up, I always knew that as long as I got the support I could achieve anything. I’m always going to work hard, that runs in the family. Working hard is going to get you farther than just talent or having a skill. Also knowing where I come from. To be in the position I’m in right now, or that I was in back then, always gives me the confidence that I can achieve anything.

Switching gears - How did you get involved with South Sudan’s basketball team and were the Olympics something that was always on your radar?

Jok: They tried to start a national team back when I first got out of college but the funding didn’t work out. Once Luol Deng became the president [of the South Sudanese Basketball Federation] he started the national team. He reached out to me but I was playing [overseas in Europe] and I couldn’t make it to certain [training] windows, but I’ve wanted to play for the South Sudanese national team ever since it started so I told [Luol], that whenever I’m available, I’m going to be there.

I watched the video of your team celebrating in the locker room after qualifying for Paris at the World Cup shouting “Where we going? Paris…" What was that moment like for you?

Jok: It was exciting! A lot of the guys have never been to France. I played for three years in France. But the team was really excited. I don’t know who started that chant but the whole team kept saying that for like 20 minutes. It was a good time for the country, for the players, for everybody.

🇸🇸 “I think for us as a country, since our independence day, we’ve been looking for something to bring us together & help us celebrate. We call each other the giants of the Nile, and we finally can back that up with going to the World Cup and going to the Olympics” @LuolDeng9 pic.twitter.com/CYJ1sb4UVa — South Sudan Basketball (@SSBFed) November 27, 2023

Walk me through your team’s World Cup experience. What was the message and mission in the locker room going into the tournament?

Jok: We made it this far and we didn’t really have anything to lose. It was our first time really having a team so every [game] our main mission was to do something that’s never been done before. We had the talent, we didn’t have the experience as a team together, but [we knew we’d be okay] as long as we went out there, left everything on the floor, and played together. Because at the end of the day, this is bigger than us as individuals. It’s about the joy that this brings to people back home in the country. We have a great fan base so we just wanted to do it for the country.

I think that the main reason why we’ve been so successful is because there’s no ego or pride when we get together. That was our main mission. We knew we had to finish first in Africa to qualify for the Olympics and we knew we were the best team in Africa. We had a good bracket and were focusing on one game at a time. We let go of the first game, but we kept [assuring ourselves] that we would win. We have a lot of confidence in this team.

QUEZON, LUZON, PHILIPPINES - 2023/08/31: The South Sudan men basketball team seen during the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup 2023 match between Philippines and South Sudan at the Araneta Coliseum. Final score South Sudan 87:68 Philippines. (Photo by Luis Veniegra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 30: Nuni Omot #1 (2R) of South Sudan celebrates with head coach Royal Ivey (R), Deng Acuoth #12 (L) and Dut Jok Kacuol #14 of South Sudan after sinking a three-pointer to end the third quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group B game against Serbia at Araneta Coliseum on August 30, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) Getty Images

South Sudan’s players celebrate during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group B match between China and South Sudan at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 28, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

What was it like returning to the city of Juba (the capital of South Sudan) after the World Cup? Can you describe the moment you stepped off the plane?

Jok: It was crazy! That was the first time that I’ve been back since I was young. When we landed it felt like the whole country came to receive us. My mom was right there by the plane so it was really exciting to see her. Seeing the joy on everybody’s faces made me realize that this actually is bigger than all of us.

To see the whole country unite—there were no tribal differences [keeping us separate] everybody was together. There was unity. The support they gave us, they followed us the whole time we were driving. It was really exciting and it motivated me to want to be in the best shape I’ve ever been in heading into the Olympics.

You mentioned unity. Sudan (before its division into two nations) had the longest civil war in Africa and tribal conflict was one significant contributing factor. Knowing that history, what does it mean to you to be part of a team that is uniting the South Sudanese people?

Jok: It’s great, especially with the history of my dad. Knowing that he fought for the Liberation [Army] makes me proud to do this. It’s like I’m doing it for my dad. My mom works for the [South Sudanese] government and is [working] to make [progress] so I was just glad that I made my mom proud.

I know my dad would have been proud too. To be able to go out there and play for [my country], even though I didn’t grow up in South Sudan, is a really great opportunity. There’s just a lot of excitement.

In what ways have you felt the support from the South Sudanese community? I know they’re all over the world!

Jok: They’ve been supporting me since I was in college. I get DM’s on social media. When we went back home, just how they embraced us—it’s crazy! They keep up with every player on the national team and keep supporting them and posting stuff [on social media] wherever they go.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 30: Fans of South Sudan cheer during the first round Group B match between South Sudan and Serbia on day 6 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at Araneta Coliseum on August 30, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images

You mentioned making your family proud. Your dad and grandpa died fighting for the country. Your mom is still fighting to make the nation a better place. What does South Sudan mean to you, especially seeing all that your family has poured into it?

Jok: South Sudan is who I am. My dad died and my grandpa died to get the country to where it is now. It means everything to me to be able to represent it on the national team and give back. To find a way to unite [the nation] means everything to me.

With your mom working for the South Sudanese parliament, I know growing up she didn’t really have the opportunity to watch you play a lot. What do you think it means to her that you are representing South Sudan?

Jok: Before the 2023 World Cup, I think she probably watched like three games my whole career. She was never really into basketball and [prioritized] our education. When I was in college everybody would send her articles about me. She was like “I’m proud of you but take care of school first.”

When she went to the World Cup, that was the first time that she really watched me play as a professional. I had a great game against Serbia and I went up to her and I told her ‘This is for you.’ I don’t think she really understands basketball but she was still really proud. The whole time she was supporting us and she was happy for the whole team and country. Having her there supporting me was probably one of the best experiences I had at the World Cup.

You’ve talked a lot about your mom’s strength. She raised you guys as a single mom. Do you have a memory that best summarizes her strength and who she is?

Jok: Her whole life. She pretty much raised us by herself. She brought us from Africa to here and everything she’s done for us—even her taking the job back in South Sudan—was to make sure that we’re taken care of.

What would you say the most important lesson you’ve learned from her is?

Jok: There are so many lessons but the biggest one is about faith. She always reminds us to never lose faith no matter what. Every time we talk she’s praying for us. She’s also taught us that we’re made for this and that you can overcome whatever you go through.

Luol Deng is the president of South Sudan’s Basketball Federation. Tell me about your relationship and what it’s like being led by him. What does he bring to the team and the nation?

Jok: We have a good relationship. After college, I signed with his agency, and that’s when we really started talking more. He’s been a resource to not only me but the whole team. Everyone has his number.

He’s put a lot into the national team for us to be where we are now. He funded it by himself for most of the way. He’s always there for us when we have questions. He has NBA and Olympic experience and he’s been through what we’re going through right now. What he’s doing for the country is bigger than what people realize. He’s been a great leader for the whole country and the national team.

Tell me about your Coach Royal Ivey and the mission he’s instilled in your group.

Jok: Man, that’s my guy! I don’t think he knew a lot about South Sudan’s culture or traditions but when he came in there he adapted pretty quickly. People love him out there and embrace him. He’s one of us now. He tries to get us prepared every [training] window that he’s available. He’s been a great addition to the team.

I’ve heard you describe the Bright Stars as “an unselfish team”. Earlier you said that no one on the team has an ego. Tell me more about your teammates and what the overall team environment is like.

Jok: We have great talent. We have a lot of guys that should have been in the NBA but like I said earlier, everything happens for a reason. We all have group chats and we keep in touch with each other. I’ve known most of the guys on the team since high school or college. It’s been a great opportunity for us to actually get to play together. The chemistry is crazy. It’s all laughs and positive energy. Playing for a [purpose] that’s bigger than yourself and the team brings a lot of joy. Winning helps too.

How have African basketball teams been mislabeled? What misconceptions have you heard?

Jok: The main thing that I’ve heard is that we have no [basketball] IQ and that we don’t know how to play basketball the right way. But now they’re finally starting to see that we have a lot of talent in Africa. We just never got the media or the attention that we should received. People were only seeing the negative things about Africa. Now that the light is shining on African basketball everybody is seeing the talent we have and what we can really do in the basketball world.

An agent hit me up and told me ‘Wow, I didn’t know that South Sudan had that much talent.’ It’s because the players never had the right opportunity but now that we’re making noise and everybody is looking at us, people are finally starting to see what we’ve had for years.

Switching gears, I want to talk about the South Sudanese culture and what you’re most proud of. What is your favorite thing about your culture?

Jok: The food! Also the family and community. We all stick together. My number one thing is food though, for sure.

When people talk about Africa, the conversation for so long has been about poverty and destitution. We know it’s so much more than that but also you can be rich in so many different ways. What are some things that you are proud of about your culture—things that you would consider yourself “rich in” that you wouldn’t have elsewhere?

Jok: Whatever you see in the media isn’t what’s going on [everywhere]. There are a lot of beautiful places in Africa. There’s poverty everywhere, even in the United States. The one thing I’m proud of is the traditions that we have. There are not a lot of places that have those family [values]. We’re so proud of our culture that we take it with us everywhere we go, no matter where we go. That pride goes a long way. It’s made me who I am today.

How do you stay connected to your culture?

Jok: Whenever there are community events I always find a way to go and get involved. Back home in Iowa, I try to give back to the Sudanese kids.

You and your brother Dau started the Dut Jok Youth Foundation to give back. What motivates you to give back and why is it so important to you?

Jok: It’s really important because I feel like education is key. We came to the U.S. to find a better opportunity for our lives and in school. Now that we are where we are now, it’s important to give back to the next generation because we want them to be better than we were. That’s where we come from, that’s who we are, and we want to make [South Sudan] a better place so that maybe we can go back and live there.

If you could bottle up some things from your culture to share with people who haven’t experienced the culture what would it be and why?

Jok: I would say the food and music.

What are some of your personal and professional goals for the next year?

Jok: My goal is to be in the best shape I’ve ever been in for the Olympics because this is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I want to have a chance to make history with the team. After the Olympics, I want to try and get back on track with a professional team. I don’t know where I’m going to sign yet but I want to play as many more years of basketball as I can.

Okay, I have a little lightning round for you to close out. If you were only allowed to eat 3 traditional Sudanese dishes for the rest of your life – what would they be?

Jok: Kombo, Kudra, and Asida.

Afrobeats or Amapiano?

Jok: Afrobeats.

Who is your favorite Afrobeats artist?

Jok: Right now, Burna Boy but my top three all-time are Davido, Burna Boy, and Wiz Kid.

Most recently listened to song?

Jok: I just listened to “Do I” remix by Phyno and Burna Boy.