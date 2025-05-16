Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale: Leading by Example with Nigerian Heritage at Heart

It’s set to be a season of transformation for the Dallas Wings, but consistency will come in the form of guard Arike Ogunbowale, who’s played her entire career with the franchise.

“The pieces are there,” Ogunbowale said of a potential bright season ahead. “Now I’m just excited to put the work in.”

It’s that hard work that’s been the constant thread for Ogunbowale herself. The four-time WNBA All-Star grew up in a Nigerian-American household where excellence was not just expected, it was the standard.

That mindset — that discipline and drive — is what molded the former Notre Dame standout and her older brother, Dare, a running back for the Houston Texans, into the athletes they are today.

“Our parents just wanted us to work hard and be the best athletes and students that we could be.”

Even during last season’s disappointing 9-31 record, which she described as “the worst season she’s been involved in,” she led the Wings in scoring and shattered the All-Star game scoring record.

For her, it all comes down to resilience and tenacity.

Now entering her seventh season in the WNBA, as the Wings prepare to reset with a new GM (Curt Miller), a new coach (Chris Koclanes), and the No. 1 overall pick (Paige Bueckers), Ogunbowale’s mission hasn’t changed.

“I’m just trying to lead by example and be that person — that anchor for them — so they know, this is what we do here in Dallas.”

In the conversation below, part of NBC Sports’ By Way of Africa series, Ogunbowale shares her appreciation for her Nigerian heritage and how it shaped her work ethic. She also discusses the challenges of last season, her excitement for this new Dallas Wings era, her love for the city of Dallas, and how fans can support the growth of women’s basketball.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

It seems like everyone has your last name down, but people are still mispronouncing your first name. Can you set the record straight on how it’s pronounced?

Arike Ogunbowale: It’s ARE-REE-kay.

I read that your first name in Yoruba loosely translates to “something you see and cherish”. Have you always cherished your name and the Nigerian side of your heritage? If not, what was the moment when you really started to appreciate it?

Ogunbowale: Yeah, I think I always have. I think now the world is kind of embracing Nigerians and just Africans in general. Thanks to the music, really — Afrobeats. I think that put [a spotlight] on just being African and much culture there is. But I’ve always known, I’ve always loved it.

I went to a Nigerian church growing up. There’s a big Nigerian community in Milwaukee, so I’ve always been a part of that. We always had picnics and parties that went to 3 AM — it was all the above. I was always around my Nigerian culture in Milwaukee.

Arike’s Instagram

How has your appreciation for your culture grown as you’ve gotten older?

Ogunbowale: Just the community aspect — just knowing where you’re from. Obviously, there are African Americans, and there are Black Americans. I know my history. I know where I’m from. I know where my dad was born. I know his history — when he came over here, and when his mom came here.

Knowing [my] roots and exactly where I’m from — the motherland — that’s definitely special to me.

I read that when you and your brother Dare were younger, your parents had you doing early morning piano and treadmill drills at 5 AM. Can you share that story and how growing up in a Nigerian home shaped your work ethic and mindset as a competitor?

Ogunbowale: My parents took it upon themselves to make us a schedule before school. We played the piano back then, and the treadmill and piano were right next to each other. So I would work out and my brother would [practice] on the piano, then we would switch, and I would get on the piano. We had like 30 minute sessions.

My mom worked out a lot — she was a pitcher at DePaul so she’s super athletic. We would go on two to three-mile runs before school. My dad had chalk and would make ladders on the sidewalk outside the house, so we were really always working out.

I’ve just always been a hard worker. Back then, we weren’t thinking about being pros. My dad didn’t know anything about the WNBA, and honestly, I didn’t know too much about the league. Now my brother is in the NFL. We weren’t thinking about [going pro] when we were younger. [Our parents] just wanted us to work hard and be the best athletes and students that we could be. At that time, it was just all about hard work.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 03: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Mercury at the College Park Center on July 3, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images

We really didn’t have a vision in mind of, “You’re going to be a professional athlete.” I didn’t start thinking like that until later in high school. Those younger days were just about grinding —trying to be the best I could be at the time. That came from my parents instilling that into me.

Now, me and my brother are two of the hardest workers I know. We’re always working hard during the off season or the regular season because that’s how we were raised.

Arike’s Instagram

Arike’s Instagram

What did this off season look like for you?

Ogunbowale: I had a couple months off right after the season, and then, on January 1st, I went to Miami for Unrivaled and was out there for 10 weeks. After that, I finished up the off-season back in Dallas before April 28th.

What was your experience playing in the Unrivaled league and how did that help you prepare for this season?

Ogunbowale: It was cool. I was able to play with players that I wouldn’t [usually get a chance] to play with, since they’re on other WNBA teams. Building bonds with other players around the league and being able to train and do the same kind of things I usually do in the off season, in Miami, was special. It was nice to be around my peers. It was competitive, but it was more of a relaxed setting since it was the off season.

MEDLEY, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Vinyl dribbles the ball against the Lunar Owls during the third quarter at Wayfair Arena on February 03, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images

Heading into this season, the Dallas Wings have a new GM, a new coach, a new team. Can you describe the energy of this group, especially coming off of the momentum of this year’s draft?

Ogunbowale: Yeah, this group is going to be special. We have a lot of great personalities and just good people to be around. I think that’s always a plus when dealing with a team environment — that you guys like each other and enjoy being around each other. It’s been good vibes so far. There’s a lot of new in Dallas, but a lot of good new, so I’m just excited to see where it’s headed.

DALLAS TX - MAY 7: Tyasha Harris #52, Maddy Siegrist #20, NaLyssa Smith #1, Teaira McCowan #15, DiJonai Carrington #21, Myisha Hines-Allen #2, Paige Bueckers #5 and Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day on May 7, 2025 at College Park Center in Dallas Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

You tweeted, “I knew God had a reason for putting us through that horrific season last year. He never wastes a season, even the hard ones.” Can you talk about what this new season and having this blank slate means to you in light of that experience?

Ogunbowale: Last season was probably the worst season I’ve been personally involved in since I’ve been in the league. I’m sure it’s [up there] for Dallas too. We didn’t have a lot of wins at all, and there was just a lot going on — injured players left and right. We never really had our full roster at 100% health. Going from the season before, where we made the semifinals and were in the top four, to being in the lottery and not even close to touching playoffs, was just tough.

But the whole season, I was just reminding myself that things happen for a reason. Whatever happens, there’s a reason for it, and I can’t really get too down about it. At the end of the day, I’m a big believer. I believe that whatever happened was always written and always going to happen. So there’s no point in me being as upset as I used to be. Now [I realize], this is all a part of our story, and this is how it’s going to go. We just have to embrace the season that we’re in.

Obviously, going through that season, you don’t know what’s to come. You don’t know who you’re getting in free agency, or who you’re drafting. So for the turnaround to happen, that’s just a testament to God just showing love, for real. But now, we just have to put the work in. The pieces are there. So now I’m just excited to put the work in.

in all seriousness, i knew God had a reason for putting us through that horrific season last year. He never wastes a season, even the hard ones! prayer & patience. new era in dallas. let’s get it! 🪽 — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) April 15, 2025

I love that! What does playing in Dallas mean to you?

Ogunbowale: Dallas is a special city. It’s now my second home. I’m from Milwaukee, but now I look at this as home. This is my seventh year here, and the community has embraced me from day one — since I got drafted here in 2019. They’ve always shown love, and I just want to bring a championship to the city.

Arike’s Instagram

You mentioned that this is year seven for you. How is this season different for you personally?

Ogunbowale: I think I’m just older and wiser. There are only three returners from last season, so even though I’m a vet on this team, I actually have been in Dallas the longest out of everybody on the roster. I’m just trying to lead by example and be that person — that anchor for them — so they know, this is what we do here in Dallas. This is the culture in Dallas. So I’m just leading that way.

The growth of women’s basketball is exploding. Viewership is growing, arenas are selling out, sponsorships continue to grow. I know you’ve been candid about wanting to see more zeros on checks and players getting paid better but what are some other ways that people — the fans, business owners — can invest to really pour in to the players and support the growth of the women’s game?

Ogunbowale: Buy tickets to a game. That’s always my first [response] when people ask, “What would you tell someone who hasn’t seen a game?”

Just come to a game and you won’t be disappointed. I’m a fan of basketball regardless of whether I played in the WNBA or not. I still watch other WNBA games during the season, and every single team is exciting to watch. There are great players on every single team, so you won’t be disappointed watching any game. Obviously, I want people to watch my games, but if you tune into any WNBA game, you’ll like the product.

For companies — invest. Invest in the players, invest in the organization. I just saw Fenty Beauty is doing something huge with the New York Liberty. I think that’s [Fenty’s] first WNBA collaboration, so that’s dope. That’s a brand investing in women — they see the growth, and they know they’ll get a return on that investment.

Like you said, the women’s game has been growing. People are interested, so they won’t [regret] investing. At the end of the day, it’s still supporting women’s sports in general.

I love that — thank you for sharing. So to wrap up, I’ve got a quick This or That” game for us, and the theme is Africa. First question for you: Jollof rice or rice and stew?

Ogunbowale: Jollof rice. I do like rice and stew, though.

Pounded Yam and Egusi or Pepper soup?

Ogunbowale: Pounded yam.

Team goat meat or team no-thanks?

Ogunbowale: Goat meat, for sure...for sure!

Afrobeats or Amapiano?

Ogunbowale: Afrobeats

Who are your top 3 Afrobeats artists?

Ogunbowale: Burna Boy, Asake, and either WizKid or Rema — I’d put them both hand in hand.

What Afrobeats song have you had on repeat as of lately?

Ogunbowale: Probably Laho II, the remix with Burna Boy.