Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina on playing for Nigeria, his Premier League rise, and Forest’s success

Defender Ola Aina has emerged as a key figure for Nottingham Forest since joining the club in the summer of 2023. His journey to the Premier League started in Chelsea’s youth ranks, before he carved out his path through Hull City, Torino, and Fulham. Along the way, Aina’s resilience has been fueled by the unwavering support of his Nigerian parents, whose belief in him has been a driving force throughout his career.

In an interview for NBC Sports’ By Way of Africa series, Aina reflects on his journey to the top of English football, the sacrifices that shaped his path, and the pride of representing Nigeria’s national team and being an African player in the Premier League.

After narrowly avoiding relegation in their previous two seasons, Nottingham Forest have carried a dream run into 2025 and sit in third place, level on points with second-place Arsenal ahead of a massive clash with league leaders Liverpool. Aina also shares insights into Nottingham Forest’s remarkable “fairytale” season, revealing the mindset and determination behind their success.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

In Nigerian culture, there is so much power in a name. Can you give us the proper pronunciation of your full name and share what it means?

Ola Aina: My name is Olaoluwa (Oh-la-oh-loo-wah) Aina (eye-NUH). ‘Olaoluwa’ means ‘God’s gift’ or ‘God’s wealth', and ‘Aina’ [refers to] the birth of a child with the umbilical cord wrapped around its neck.

You’ve said before that your parents’ sacrifices have been something that fuels you and that you want to be able to “pay them in ways that they can’t imagine”. Can you talk about what those specific sacrifices were?

Aina: Oh there are so many! Things like taking me to training — having to take time off work to do that on weekdays — and going to games on the weekends. They’ve had to dedicate a lot of their time to [invest] in me, and I’m grateful for that. It’s sort of paid off for them, so they’re living happily ever after now.

There are over 200 million people in Nigeria, and you’re one of the chosen few who gets to put on that kit. What does having that honor mean to you?

Aina: It means a lot. It’s a big honor to play for the Super Eagles. Every time I put the jersey or t-shirt on, it’s a great feeling — one that can’t really be matched. It’s really nice. I love playing for Nigeria, and hopefully, I can keep on playing for Nigeria for many more years.

Nigeria’s defender #2 Ola Aina (R) fights for the ball with Angola’s forward #19 Mabululu during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

What’s one of your favorite things about playing for the Nigerian team?

Aina: It’s actually going to Nigeria and playing there in front of the fans. It’s fun and I really enjoy it.

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: Ola Aina of Nigeria (left) and Simon Adingra of Ivory Coast during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images

Looking back at your entire journey so far — the rejections, the risks you took, the struggles and sacrifices, having to learn to adapt to different cultures and different teams, dealing with the uncertainty—has it all been worth it so far and are you fulfilled?

Aina: Definitely. It’s definitely been worth it, and the journey still is going. It’s something that I take pride in and great pleasure from because I’m really enjoying myself. The journey has been amazing, and there’s nothing I would change about it.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Ola Aina of Forest celebrates on the final whistle during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at City Ground on December 26, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Getty Images

What’s been the most pivotal decision you’ve made in your career so far?

Aina: Probably leaving England to play in Italy. I think that’s been the most pivotal for me because I was out of my comfort zone. I had to learn a different language and another way of life.

How about your parents? Is there one specific thing you can look back on and say, “If they didn’t do this or make this sacrifice, I wouldn’t be here?”

Aina: Yeah, there’ve been quite a few. I can’t really pinpoint one right now, but they’ve made so many for me that sometimes I look back on and think it was a bold move [on their [part]. For them to have done that really shows the belief they had in me and in the dream that I had.

I want to talk about this season. I don’t think many people expected this team to be where it is today. A lot of people have described it as a “fairytale season.”

How would you describe this Nottingham Forest club, and what do you believe has been key to the success you’ve achieved so far this season?

Aina: I think the key to our success so far has been sticking to the plan, working hard for each other, and believing in each other.

We like to dream and we’re working hard for a dream that’s attainable. Hopefully, we can continue the hard work and the belief, and long may the success continue.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 2: Ola Aina of Nottingham Forest celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and West Ham United FC at City Ground on November 2, 2024 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images) Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images

Looking back from last season to this one, what do you think has been the biggest shift in your personal development as a player?

Aina: I think I’ve had the same hard work mentality — the dedication to want to always do well. But I think this season I’ve had more fun. Last season was fun, but this season has been extra fun.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Anthony Elanga celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates Ola Aina during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Aston Villa FC at City Ground on December 14, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Getty Images

What do you love about this team?

Aina: We have fun! I think we’re a very energetic group. We take things seriously when needed, but ultimately, we just like to enjoy each and every moment that we have. When we need to be serious and work hard, we do that, but we also know how to enjoy every moment. We just have the right balance right now.

How do you celebrate and share your Nigerian culture with your team?

Aina: I would say through music. That’s the easiest way. Afrobeats is the easiest way to get the culture across, and the boys love it, so it’s good.

Whether born on the continent or part of the diaspora, African players have made a huge impact on the Premier League. What does it mean to you personally to represent your heritage at such a high level, and how does it influence your approach to the game?

Aina: It means a lot. I’m representing Nigeria and Africa, and it just shows that there’s a lot of talent in Africa. There’s a lot of talent in our origin. We’re everywhere.

