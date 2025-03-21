‘I’m Built for It': The Ghanaian Roots Behind Mohammed Kudus’ Grit

Nima, a residential town in the Accra region, the bustling capital of Ghana, is located over 3,000 miles from London, England. It’s the place that forged West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus’ (KOO-doose) work ethic. The place that turned him into the gusty, resilient, and spirited player he is today. While London may be where he spends the majority of his time with The Hammers, Nima is the place Kudus will always call home.

The Ghanaian international made his Premier League debut with West Ham in 2023, following impressive stints at Danish club Nordsjælland and Dutch powerhouse Ajax. But it’s his roots in Nima that truly laid the foundation for his rise.

In the conversation below, part of NBC Sports’ By Way of Africa series, Kudus reflects on how Nima prepared him for the Premier League, his love for his Ghanaian culture and how it fuels his passion on the pitch — including his goal celebrations. Kudus also discusses what he’s learned from his time with the Hammers and why he is so driven to shine a spotlight on the place that built him into the player and person he is today.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

For those who don’t know, can you talk about what it was like to grow up in Nima?

Mohammed Kudus: Nima is a slum area in Accra, the capital of Ghana. We call it “Zongo,” which is like a ghetto. But there’s a lot of talent — from football to musicians — it’s a mix of all aspects of life.

What were the hardest parts about growing up there, and what were some of the best parts?

Kudus: It was nice to live with my family. It was a slum area, so everything was close by. You knew most of your neighbors and were connected to almost everyone in the city because it’s not that big. I think that was the nice part of it — it was easy to connect with all the people around. I think the hardest part was that it was a tough [environment]. You have to be tough to be able to live in a place like that — a ghetto. But it makes you mentally strong. There’s a lot going on there.

How did living in Nima shape you into the person you are today?

Kudus: It definitely helped me mentally. Most footballers face a lot of challenges. There’s a lot of opinions and a lot of talking about the work you do. You have to be mentally strong to stay in your zone and focus day in and day out on training. I think that shaped my resilience and my [ability] to focus, regardless of whatever is going on.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Sandro Tonali and Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Newcastle United FC at London Stadium on March 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images

Your mom worked hard to provide for you and your family, selling food in the market. Can you describe what a typical day looked like for her? What kind of food did she sell and how did watching her work hard impact you?

Kudus: She sold Tuo Zaafi with Banku (a traditional dish made from corn and cassava flour, served with soup) which is a very popular food in Ghana. She sold that to care for my siblings and me. She played a big role in [helping] me become who I am today. She deserves everything now.

Earlier, you mentioned that there’s so much talent in Nima. How important is it to have someone believe in you and advocate for you?

Kudus: It means a lot. Knowing that from the start is very important because you know they will be there, regardless of whether it goes well or not. They still believe in you the same way because they’ve seen [your journey] — from when you were younger in Nima, to where you are now. Even getting to this point, I’ve still [received] the same love, energy, and support. It always feels good to know that family will be there regardless.

I’ve heard you say that you feel it’s your responsibility to share your story and where you’re from. Why is that so important to you?

Kudus: It’s very important because we are [only] football players for a [limited] time, but we are human beings forever. I try my best to [shine] a light on my culture and where I come from, with my celebrations, in interviews, and talking about where I come from. I think it’s very important for people to know what I really grew up in.

It’s a way of opening opportunities and shining a light on the fact that there’s a lot of talent there. I come from there, so [I hope] it will lead to more scouts and agents going to Nima, hosting tryouts at my old club, and [discovering] some of the talent because there’s a lot there. It’s just a way of using my voice and the platform I have right now to [shine] a light on that.

With that being said, what does it mean to you to have the opportunity to represent Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, and what responsibilities do you feel come with wearing that jersey?

Kudus: It’s a huge privilege to represent our country of [nearly] 40 million people as one of the players for the Black Stars. It means so much to me. Growing up, I watched most of the legends playing for the team and they served as motivation for me. Now, I’m in that position, so I see it as a responsibility to do things right, set an example, and be a good role model for the kids looking up to me. I want to show them that it’s possible to achieve even greater things and do better than what I’m doing right now.

Uruguay’s goalkeeper #23 Sergio Rochet (R) jumps to make a save as Ghana’s midfielder #20 Mohammed Kudus (L) makes an attempt at goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

So many young players dream of representing their country at a World Cup, and you actually got to experience that. What was your favorite part of that?

Kudus: It was actually having my family there. From playing in Nima, to having my family come to support me, and actually having them in Qatar, in the stands, was a massive feeling for me. Most importantly, scoring and performing well, even though we didn’t go as far as I expected, was still a fulfilling moment. Having my family there with me to witness it on the pitch made it even more special.

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Mohammed Kudus of Ghana celebrates scoring their team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Getty Images

What do you think it meant to your family to see your success?

Kudus: It means a lot, but I don’t think they’re too surprised because they put in the effort for me and pushed me to get to this point. All credit to them. This is just the beginning. I still have a lot of goals and things I want to achieve. I’ve reached some goals, but I set new ones and will keep aiming high until whenever I hang up my boots.

I’ve seen many comments from fans saying, ‘I’m a West Ham fan because Kudus is from Ghana.’ Even Stonebwoy (a Ghanaian musician) himself shared his excitement and pride in watching you play. What does it mean to you to have that kind of impact on fans?

Kudus: The love and support I receive from Ghana is immense, and it means a lot to me. It shows that I’m doing something right and that there are a lot of people looking up to me. I try my best to set examples and do my best in every situation. Even though we are human and still make mistakes, not everything is going to be perfect for the kids coming up. It’s a nice feeling to know that I have all that support from Ghana. It does come with pressure because everyone’s looking up to you and watching you during games, but it’s a pressure I have to deal with, and I’m built for it.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and West Ham United FC at Villa Park on January 26, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images) CameraSport via Getty Images

What have you learned about yourself from your first two seasons with this club?

Kudus: A lot, actually. Getting here was a great feeling because I’ve always wanted to play in the league, but the next goal is to actually make an impact. Throughout the process, I’ve learned that it’s never going to be a smooth road. There are ups and downs, but you still have to show up with a smile on your face, work hard, and try to improve every single day. I really believe in my abilities. That’s something no one can take from me.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United battles with Mikkel Damsgaard of Brentford during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Brentford FC at London Stadium on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images

What’s the mentality of this West Ham club right now as you guys transition with a new coach?

Kudus: I think the mentality is still the same. We all want to win, be higher up in the league, and challenge the top. It’s a new coach and a new way of playing, but the passion, resilience, focus, and energy are always the same. It’s about finding ways to get the three points.

West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus (second right) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates before the goal is ruled out for offside via an VAR check during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday December 9, 2024. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

How do you stay connected to your culture while being so far away from home, and how do you celebrate your culture with your team?

Kudus: My [goal] celebration is a way. It takes me back home. Having that stool reminds me of me growing up and seeing the queens and the king sitting on it. So, just scoring a goal and lifting the stool, [brings] back those feelings. That’s one way that I tap into my culture.

Starboy's story behind his special stool celebration 🇬🇭🪑 pic.twitter.com/MuVR9KMKmt — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 21, 2024

Earlier, you said there’s still work to be done. What kind of legacy do you want to leave as an African footballer in the Premier League?

Kudus: I think we all have our God given talent. Mine is football. The best way to maximize that is to use that to impact the lives of the kids growing up in my community and to change the lives of my family because they supported me. I want to perform on the pitch, win trophies, and score a lot of goals, but the bigger picture is impacting the lives of the kids coming up from my community.

What message do you want to give to those kids coming up in your community who are watching your journey? What would you say to them?

Kudus: Take it one day at time. It doesn’t happen [quickly], it’s a slow progress but keep believing in yourself. One day at a time, and you’ll definitely get there.