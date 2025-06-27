Giants at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 27

It’s Friday, June 27, and the Giants (44-37) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (26-55). Landen Roupp is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Aaron Civale for Chicago.

The White Sox are coming off a 7-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. That was just their third win in the last 10 games.

The Cubs also added a tick in the win column with a victory over the Cardinals. Shota Imanaga was solid in his return to the mound. He struck out three batters in five shutout innings, while only allowing one hit.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at White Sox

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Space City Home Network, Marquee Sports Network

Odds for the Giants at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Giants (-168), White Sox (+141)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at White Sox

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Landen Roupp vs. Aaron Civale

Giants: Landen Roupp, (5-5, 3.67 ERA)

Last outing (Seattle Mariners, 6/21): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts White Sox: Aaron Civale, (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Angels, 6/21): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at White Sox

The Giants have won 14 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

The Under has hit in each of the White Sox’s last 3 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 9 of their last 11 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the White Sox

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Giants and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

