Cardinals at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 27

It’s Friday, June 27, and the Cardinals (44-38) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (40-39). Sonny Gray is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Luis L. Ortiz for Cleveland.

Last night the Guardians were shut out by the Blue Jays and dropped the series 2-1.

The Cardinals suffered a similar fate when they were shut out by the Chicago Cubs yesterday.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Guardians

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Cardinals at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (-129), Guardians (+108)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Guardians

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Sonny Gray vs. Luis L. Ortiz

Cardinals: Sonny Gray, (7-2, 3.72 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 6/21): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Guardians: Luis L. Ortiz, (4-8, 4.30 ERA)

Last outing (Athletics, 6/21): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Guardians

The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 games on the road

The Under is 8-2 in the Guardians’ last 10 games

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 home games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cardinals and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

