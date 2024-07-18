Embracing Heritage: Promise Amukamara and the Evolution of Nigerian Basketball

Athleticism is embedded in her family’s DNA yet Promise Amukamara, 31, never imagined she’d play basketball on the world’s biggest stage. Her mother Christy is a former sprinter for the Nigerian national team, while her brother Prince played 9 seasons in the NFL. Now Promise, a former ASU Sun Devil, is gearing up for her second Olympics as a key member of D’Tigress, the Nigerian Women’s National Basketball team.

Amukamara’s illustrious international career has taken her all over the world. Below she discusses her journey to basketball, her love for her Nigerian culture, and the growth of the Nigerian Women’s Basketball Federation.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You were born in the U.S. but you are Nigerian by blood. What is your full Nigerian name and what does it mean?

Promise Amukamara: My name is Promise Onyekachi Amukamara. “Onyekachi” means “no one is greater than God”.

I love that. That’s beautiful. What ethnic group in Nigeria does your family belong to?

Amukamara: We are Igbo.

Growing up, were there a lot of Nigerians in Arizona? Would you say you were always proud of your culture? Was being Nigerian something that was always embraced where you were from?

Amukamara: No, not at all. I grew up in a predominantly Mexican and Caucasian environment. There were hardly any Black people and no Nigerians living by me. The only time I would see Nigerians was when my parents would take us to African parties and that’s where I would see people that looked like me and grew up like me.

I used to talk to my siblings about this but, it’s crazy, growing up we were so embarrassed when our parents would come around wearing their traditional wear with their hair ties. Now, everybody is embracing it. Even within hip-hop culture, Afrobeats is coming up. It’s so crazy how much that dynamic has changed and how proud we are to be Nigerians and represent who we are.

Yeah, it’s crazy to see how much of a shift there is! Did you grow up going to Nigeria frequently when you were a kid?

Amukamara: My parents tried their hardest to get us back home every year. I’ve been back about four times. We would try to go back every summer but I grew up in a huge family. There are six of us so it was really hard on my parents’ pockets to buy all of our flights to go back home.

What do you remember about your very first time going to Nigeria and what did you walk away with from that experience?

Amukamara: Just where my parents came from. There are so many people working so hard in the streets, trying to sell water, ground nuts, whatever it is. It was great to see where their hard work ethic came from. They hustled so hard and it’s crazy to see that, that’s where we get our hustle from.

You mentioned work ethic. What are some other things from your culture that have turned you into the person and athlete that you are today?

Amukamara: The hustle and bustle. Nothing is given to you out there so just taking what’s yours and working for everything you’ve got. Staying humble and determined to get whatever you want in life.

You are one of six children. What are all of your siblings’ names and where do you fall in the lineup in terms of age?

Amukamara: I am the fourth oldest. My oldest sister’s name is Princess. My brother, the only boy, his name is Prince. Then there’s Precious, myself Promise, Peace, and Passionate.

I love it - so many “P’s”! Tell me about your parents. What kind of sacrifices did you watch them make growing up and what have you learned from their example?

Amukamara: Growing up, I watched them sacrifice a lot for us. Both of them worked two jobs. We would [hardly] see them. If my mom was working at night, my dad would be home with us. If my dad was working in the morning then my mom would be home with us and they would just [alternate]. My mom worked as a caregiver and a nurse at the hospital. My dad had many jobs. He worked as a substitute teacher, a math teacher, a probation officer, and a cab driver. He did whatever he had to do to provide for us. None of that has gone unnoticed and we are all so grateful for what they have sacrificed for us to be where we are today.

In a lot of African households, you typically look up to your older siblings and I can imagine that they took on the role of a disciplinarian with those schedules. What have you learned from your older siblings and what was it like growing up in such a big family?

Amukamara: Since my parents were always working, my oldest sister Princess took on the role of a mom. She made sure we were getting to school and she cooked for us. We also had chores that we had to do and we stayed on top of them because we wanted to make our parents happy after coming back from a long day of work.

When did sports come into the picture for you and how did you get your start in basketball?

Amukamara: I come from an athletic family. We’ve always played sports our whole lives but I started playing basketball in fifth grade after seeing my older brother and my older sisters playing sports. I just wanted to follow in their footsteps so whatever they did, I wanted to do.

Promise’s Instagram

In a lot of African homes, sports come second to education. The paths that have been taken in your family are unique. Your older brother played in the NFL. Your sister was a collegiate athlete. I read that even your mom, Christy Amukamara (formerly Nwachukwu), competed in track and field. Was becoming a pro athlete always something you dreamed of and was it well received by your parents?

Amukamara: Being a pro athlete was not in my cards. I didn’t think I would ever be a pro! Like all the typical Nigerian parents, they want you to be a medical doctor, a lawyer, or a nurse. That’s the dream that [my parents] had for us but they never really pushed that on us. They didn’t say ‘Hey, you have to do this.’ As long as we had good grades, they knew we’d be successful in anything we put our minds to.

When my brother [Prince Amukamara] went pro they [realized] this could be a reality for the rest of the kids. They just really encouraged us and gave us motivation to keep pursuing the sports that we loved. I’m the only [daughter] who turned professional but I just followed my brother.

Tell me about that project you had to do as a kid about the Olympics.

Amukamara: In sixth grade, we talked about the Olympics. I had covered the country France—which is crazy—and talked about the [nation’s] participation in the Olympics. I did a whole poster with all my great facts about it. It’s so crazy that I did that project! Fast forward to I don’t know how many years later, but I became an Olympian in Tokyo and now I’m going to be competing at the Olympics in France!

Promise’s Instagram

Wow, that is a full-circle moment. Why did you choose France? Was it assigned to you?

Amukamara: I think it was because of the fashion. France is known for its high fashion and I was always intrigued by the country.

When did becoming an Olympian actually become a goal for you?

Amukamara: So I never dreamed about being an Olympian. I had the first taste of it in 2016 when we were trying to qualify for the Olympics in Rio. We fell short. We didn’t qualify and I thought that was the closest I would get to competing in the Olympics and that, that was my only chance. Fast forward four years later, when we qualified in Serbia and got the ticket to compete [at the Tokyo Games]. It was such a surreal moment because I never thought or imagined that I would be in the Olympics. To see all that unfold was really [special], I was like ‘Wow, God is real.’ The most unimaginable thoughts you could ever have, God has it [in store] for you! I’m forever grateful.

Promise’s Instagram

Promise’s Instagram

What made you want to represent Nigeria?

Amukamara: The number one reason is because I’m Nigerian of course and it’s just an honor to be able to represent your country and play for the country that’s all you know, honestly. Just to make my parents proud so they can see their child compete for a country that they’ve lived in their whole life. I wanted to make my family proud and that’s what I did.

On your Instagram, you captioned a post of your experience saying you were “One of a chosen few to represent a whole nation”. What was your experience in Tokyo like and what did it mean for you to get to be one of those few that were chosen to represent an entire nation?

Amukamara: I would never take that opportunity for granted. There are so many talented Nigerian basketball players who would love to be in my shoes. I’m one of the chosen twelve that made the roster and I’m forever grateful. My time in Tokyo was different because of COVID. We couldn’t watch other sporting events, but it was a great experience nevertheless. Just to see all the amazing athletes—athletes you’ve seen on TV and admire, athletes that you are inspired by—to get to see them in the flesh was a crazy moment for me. I met so many athletes and connecting with them was what was fun.

Promise’s Instagram

Promise’s Instagram

The things you and your siblings have already accomplished in this lifetime are enough to make any parent proud. What was their reaction to you competing at the Olympics for Nigeria and what do you think it meant to them?

Amukamara: Yeah, it meant a lot to them. They always sent me texts or called me to say how happy and proud they were of me. It just feels good to know that I’m making my parents proud. Getting all the text messages from my aunts and uncles back at home, meant a lot as well. They always say I’m raising our last name high in the village. To know that I’m doing that is great. I know that they’re so proud. Nigerians, they love to brag, so I know that they’re doing a lot of that back home.

How about your siblings?

Amukamara: They’re so happy for me but we’re all so competitive. My brother Prince was like ‘You got to an Olympics before me? I have nothing to say. You reached the [pinnacle] of an athlete’s career.’ That was great to hear from him because he’s a very hard-working competitor. My sisters were also proud of me. They’re all going to be at the Olympics in France so I’m excited for that!

Speaking of France, you lived and played professionally there. What are your thoughts on it being the host country and what are you looking forward to most?

Amukamara: I always tell people that France and Israel are my two favorite countries that I’ve played in. I love France! Their food, the fashion, everything about them! I loved being in France during the three years that I was playing there and I can’t wait to go back.

Switching gears, I want to talk about Team Nigeria. How would you describe the women’s basketball team?

Amukamara: The dynamic of the team is fun and high energy. It’s a whole new group coming together this time around for the Olympics. The team is a lot younger and these girls are dogs. They’re not afraid of anybody. I think that’s just in our Nigerian blood. We’re not afraid of anything. I’m excited to get to train with them. Like I said, they’re full of energy. It’s always a great time, when a group of Nigerians are together, no matter if they’re teammates or friends. It’s like we’re all sisters coming together so I’m excited for that camaraderie.

You’ve been in the mix with Team Nigeria for a while. This is Nigeria’s third Olympic appearance and first time appearing in two consecutive Olympics for women’s basketball. Can you talk about the growth of the Nigerian women’s basketball federation?

Amukamara: The growth of Nigerian basketball has been tremendous. From where it started and where it’s headed the growth has been amazing to see. There are so many talented Nigerian players and the future is so bright for Nigerian basketball. We just need the right people in the office. To be honest, Nigeria could be in the top five in the world. That’s how crazy talented and good these Nigerian athletes are around the world.

D’Tigress Instagram

What kind of support do you receive from Nigerian fans?

Amukamara: Oh my gosh. Nigerians are all over the world. They’re in Russia! I’ve met so many of them there and their support is so amazing. Every time I go back home with the Nigerian national team it’s so much love. Whether we’re playing in Senegal, Cameroon, or wherever, Nigerian love is everywhere! On my insights on my Instagram, I have a lot of Nigerian followers. That just shows how much they support and care about us athletes.

What is the mission of this team?

Amukamara: We’re not trying to just show up. In the past, we were just happy to be there. We have a new team and we’re younger, but that doesn’t excuse anything. We really want to compete. To not just play in [the group phase] like we have, but to move on outside the bracket. It’s going to be tough. All the teams at this level are good but we just want to really shock the world and let them know that Nigeria is here.

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Promise Amukamara #10 of Team Nigeria pressures Diana Taurasi #12 of Team United States during a Women’s Preliminary Round Group B game on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 27, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

What are some misconceptions that people have about African basketball teams? You’ve played for so many different countries internationally, do you feel the response is different when you say you play for those teams in comparison to when you say you play for Nigeria?

Amukamara: Yeah, I feel like the negative notion of African players is that we’re just athletic and talented but we don’t have the IQ. I think that’s false. A lot of us played in the States in college or high school. We’re not just out there running and jumping over people’s backs. We know the game of basketball and we execute. I just really wish people would stop thinking that and saying that because it’s very false.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 18: Promise Amukamara #10 of the Nigeria Womens National Team drives to the basket during the game against the USA Basketball Womens National Team on July 18, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

Do you think that we’ll ever see Africa host an Olympics in our lifetime?

Amukamara: Oh man, I don’t know if we would ever see that in our lifetime. The thing is we have potential. We have all the resources for it to be there. We have the space, we have everything. It’s just about the right people being in the office and handling things professionally. That’s what stopping African countries from being great in general. There’s a lot of corruption.

Nothing unites people more than sports. What would you think it would mean for Africa to host an Olympics?

Amukamara: Wow, that would be like a dream come true to see the Olympics back in the motherland and on our soil. That would be tremendous. I think it would really give hope to the youth. It would bring a lot of hope and happiness to the people back in the motherland.

What do you wish people who have never been to Nigeria could experience?

Amukamara: I think the food. We have great Jollof rice and fufu all that stuff. I think we have so much great food. It’s very tasty. There’s lots of flavor. Another thing would be our weddings, they are top tier! Everyone should go to a Nigerian wedding, it will change your life.

What else are you passionate about outside of basketball and culture?

Amukamara: I’m very passionate about creating content. I love social media so anything in the social media world!

Alright, I’ve got a speed round for us to end with! Choose one, Jollof Rice or Pounded Yam?

Amukamara: Pounded Yam.

Plantain or Fried Yam?

Amukamara: Plantain.

Akara or Puff Puff?

Amukamara: Puff Puff

Most listened to Afrobeats song?

Amukamara: “Happiness” by Sarz featuring Asake and Gunna.

Afrobeats or Amapiano?

Amukamara: Afrobeats.

Who is your favorite Afrobeats artist?

Amukamara: Burna Boy for sure!