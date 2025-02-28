Finding Home: Calvin Bassey on Nigeria’s legacy and Africa’s impact on the Premier League

Nigerian international Calvin Bassey sits at a unique intersection for a footballer: Born in Italy and raised in London, the Fulham defender was eligible to represent three countries. But the decision to play for Nigeria was an obvious one.

“It’s a different type of feeling you can’t really put into words,” said Bassey, reflecting on what it means to play for the Super Eagles — the men’s national soccer team.

Now roughly three years into his career on the national team, he joins the powerful legacy of Super Eagles legends like Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and John Obi Mikel.

“For us, we looked up to these guys, and we wanted to be part of it,” said Bassey.

Bassey is part of a larger wave of London-raised Nigerians who opted to represent the +234 — a country that’s not just in their blood, but is woven into the very fabric of their being, no matter where they were born.

In the conversation below, part of the By Way of Africa series, Bassey details his experience as a first-generation Londoner, the deep connection he feels with the Super Eagles and to his Nigerian roots, what he’s learned from his time with Fulham, and the significance of being an African player in the Premier League.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What was it like growing up as a first-generation child in an African home in London?

Calvin Bassey: Yeah, it was funny. There were two different sets of rules — one for outside and one in the home. I think my mom thought Nigeria was in the house and that outside the house was the UK. There was a big difference, but it was alright. Now, she’s got grandkids by my brother, so she’s bit softer and she understands it more. But I think it was good to have the contrast. When I eventually came to play for Nigeria, I was used to certain things, like the food. So when I went back to Nigeria, it wasn’t a big shock or difference to me.

There’s a large Nigerian community in London. Can you talk about how Nigerian culture is celebrated there and how that helped you feel connected to your roots?

Bassey: Yeah, it seems like there’s a big Nigerian culture everywhere I go! It’s nice! We all go through sort of similar experiences. My friends are also, all first-generation in England. We’re all living in this sort of bubble together, with this difference at home and difference outside.

You’ve mentioned that growing up in Newham gave you thick skin. I’ve heard you say in the past, “Where I’m from, you either end up in a gang or play football.”

How did your environment, along with the values you learned in your African home, helped equip you for your journey as a professional footballer?

Bassey: My mom always spoke about hard work. She [emphasized] that nothing’s handed to you — you have to go and get it, and you have to work hard. You have to be focused.

In the environment in general, I’ve seen a lot of people — friends and associates — who chose the wrong path. That deterred me from doing those things. I didn’t want to be another statistic. I didn’t want to be like them. I wanted more for myself. I had seen what had happened to some of my older brother’s friends. I just had to make better decisions for myself.

Football really shielded me from that. It kept me distracted and busy. Football instilled in me more respect, dedication, and hard work. Those [experiences], together, made me the person I am today.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Pedro Neto of Chelsea is challenged by Calvin Bassey of Fulham during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images) Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Thank you for sharing that! You were born in Italy, raised in London, and have Nigerian heritage, so you had the option to play for three different countries. I know you were ultimately inspired by watching Lionel Messi score against Nigeria in the 2018 World Cup. Can you talk about that moment and why it ignited your dream of playing for the Super Eagles?

Bassey: I think it was just seeing the greatest player to ever play, playing against my team. [Nigeria] lost 2-1. I think one of my teammates that I played with, Kenneth Omeruo, played that game. Just watching that game, I wanted to be in that position. I know how big of a nation Nigeria is and how much pride comes with playing for them. I just worked hard. When I got the opportunity, I didn’t take time [to decide] — I just knew that I wanted to play for Nigeria.

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 13: Calvin Bassey of Nigeria looks on ,during the International Friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria at Estadio Municipal de Portimao on October 13, 2023 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images

You’re part of a new wave of London-raised Nigerians playing for the Super Eagles, a group your teammates have dubbed the ‘Innit Boys.’ While the reasons behind immigration vary for each of your families, there’s a common thread: your families left home, started over, and in doing so, created a new home for you. Choosing to represent Nigeria on the field feels like a way for you guys to reconnect with your heritage — a way of finding your way back home.

Can you share what it means to be part of this ‘Innit Boys’ group — this unique community of players with similar backgrounds?

Bassey: I think it’s good. With us going back to our family roots, I think a lot more players have done it as well. I feel like because most of us were first-generation, we really feel connected to our Nigerian roots. We know how big of a country it is and how big they are in football, with some of the Nigerian stars that came through — Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, John Obi Mikel... there are so many stars!

For us, we looked up to these guys, and we wanted to be part of it. It’s a nice feeling. Hopefully, we inspire more boys who are born in England to at least consider playing back home.

Calvin’s Instagram

I’ve heard you say that it’s a different type of passion when you play for your country because you’re playing for your families. What does playing for the Super Eagles means to you and to your family – especially to your mom?

Bassey: It’s massive. When I was younger, my mom didn’t really watch football unless it was the World Cup. That’s the only thing she was engaged in because Nigeria was involved. So seeing that, I just know when I’m on that pitch playing for Nigeria, she’s supporting like crazy.

I remember when she came to the African Cup of Nations, obviously, I couldn’t see her, but my friend was there along with my mom and my agent, and they sent me videos. My mom’s passion is just crazy. She’s just screaming! She thinks I can hear her, and I’m like “I can’t hear it Mom, there’s like 60,000 people in the stadium!”

But it’s nice, and that just fuels me to want to do more. I know all my family in Nigeria is watching as well. It’s a different type of feeling — you can’t really put into words.

Cameroon’s forward #3 Moumi Ngamaleu (L) fights for the ball with Nigeria’s defender #21 Calvin Bassey during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 27, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

This is year two for you with Fulham. What has your time with this club meant to you and what’s the biggest thing you’ve learned about yourself during your time here?

Bassey: My time’s been alright. We’ve got some good guys — funny guys. It’s a nice club. I think everyone’s nice. It’s a nice team. It’s a club that’s growing, which I like. It’s good to be part of it. The manager [Marco Silva] is very ambitious.

I wouldn’t say I’ve learned anything particularly new, but I feel like the manager himself has emphasized being a family — being together — and he’s just made it more and more important, making us value it more. You can say I’ve learned this, but I think I’ve always been like that. The manager doesn’t treat anyone more special than anyone else. The way he says hello to the players, he says hello to the chefs. You respect everyone the same way. I look at that, and I think I have to be like that too.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Calvin Bassey of Fulham celebrates after he scored for 2-1 during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Craven Cottage on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images) CameraSport via Getty Images

There’s a rich history of African players who’ve made a significant impact in the Premier League. For some, earlier generations represented the first time Africans saw themselves reflected in mainstream British culture. With the growing presence and success of African players today, what does it mean to you to get to continue that legacy?

Bassey: The talent that’s come from Nigeria is unbelievable! I believe our team is very [strong], but to be part of the group of Nigerian players who’ve played in the Premier League, it’s a blessing. There are things you’ve dreamt about as a kid, and to be here... sometimes it’s surreal when I see a kid with my shirt on, with my name on the back of it. It still feels like, “Wow, that’s actually me.” It’s crazy, but it’s nice.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Calvin Bassey of Fulham during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images

What message do you want the next generation to learn from your journey and experience?

Bassey: Trust yourself, have belief, and work hard.

You’ve talked about how, in African culture, footballers have a responsibility to support their families back home, and how even 2 to 3 pounds a week can make a difference. Can you talk about why that responsibility is so important to you?

Bassey: I think it’s important. Some of us are closer to our families back home, and some of us are not. As a footballer, you get so much given to you and this is just my belief, but you can’t just keep taking and taking. You’ve got to give something back.

That’s just my way of giving back. That’s just what I believe in. There’s no hiding away from it — we’re in a privileged position to be where we are, so we need to be able to help the ones we can help, whether that’s family or loved ones. Charity is the best thing you could do.