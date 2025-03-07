Eddie Nketiah on returning to South London and his pride and passion for Ghana

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah’s story is one of fortitude and determination, one that began in the South East London area of Deptford and saw him scouted to Chelsea’s Academy at age nine and released at age 14. Undeterred, Nketiah moved on to North London, where he quickly rose through the ranks of Arsenal’s youth system, eventually making his senior debut for the Gunners in 2017. After 38 goals in 168 first-team appearances for Arsenal, Nketiah signed with Crystal Palace last August.

In the conversation below, part of NBC Sports’ By Way of Africa series, Nketiah discusses his return to South London, the Ghanaian upbringing and community that shaped him, the African footballers that inspired him, and how his love for Ghana fuels his motivation every time he takes the pitch.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You were born and raised in South London, but you grew up in an African home — a Ghanaian household. Can you talk about what that experience was like and how your Ghanaian culture has shaped you?

Eddie Nketiah: Yeah, it was very, very joyful. There was a lot of good food along the way, a lot of faith, and it’s instilled confidence and a good foundation in me. I’m really in touch with that. I try to go back home to Ghana when I can and have holidays. A lot of my family and friends are from that part of Africa, so it’s really nice. We have a really good culture, and I think it [shows] through everything. That hard work, discipline, and enjoyment of everyday life mentality, has followed me through everything I do.

What would you say has been your most memorable experience in Ghana?

Nketiah: Probably the welcoming I got at the airport. It was very, very joyful. It was really exciting to see so many people happy to see me back — the dancing and the good food. That nice, positive feeling was the most enjoyable moment. It was a warm welcome.

What does it mean to you to know that people in Ghana take so much pride in you and that your presence there makes so much of an impact?

Nketiah: It’s amazing. It gives me a lot of motivation to keep doing what I’m doing and work even harder, knowing that people are also getting joy and living through my experience.

I always keep that in the back of my mind whenever I go out to train and play. I’m playing for myself, but also for my family and the people who supported me. They’ve sacrificed a lot to help me get here.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 2: Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace in action during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Crystal Palace FC at Molineux on November 2, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images

Your journey so far has been one of resilience and tenacity. How much of those traits come from your upbringing, your culture, and your parents?

Nketiah: My mom and dad have always told me to have confidence in myself, in my abilities, and also to have faith in God. That’s been a really big part of my upbringing, and I think that resilience and tenacity come from there. Once you have that confidence in yourself and belief in God, if you work as hard as you can, opportunities will always arise. I’ve always known that things are never going to come easy in life, and you have to work for them. But if you work hard enough, there’s always a reward on the other side.

What does it mean to your family to see a Ghanaian last name on an English jersey?

Nketiah: It means everything. There are so many people — descendants — that come from that name, so I’m making a lot of people proud.

There are a lot of people in my family who probably wanted to be footballers and couldn’t quite get there. Through me, they get to live that experience and have that pride to see the name whenever I step on the pitch — whenever I score, whenever I celebrate achievements. I know I’m playing for a really important meaning and for a lot of people that are important to me, so I always try to give my best.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Crystal Palace FC at City Ground on October 19, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images

African players have made a huge impact on the Premier League. Who are some of the African players who have inspired you and why?

Nketiah: There were loads! Growing up and being in Chelsea Academy, Michael Essien was a Ghanaian player at the time, but a big one would probably be Didier Drogba. He’s such an icon — a striker who really left his footprint with Chelsea and in the Premier League.

The joy he played football with, the smile he used to have on his face, the way he used to celebrate — dancing with teammates — that left a real impression on me. That’s why I always try to celebrate my goals whenever I score and just have that joy in football because that’s why we play — to be able to smile and enjoy our work that we are blessed to be able to do every day.

Crystal Palace’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Tuesday February 25, 2025. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace celebrates with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marc Guehi after scoring goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Aston Villa FC at Selhurst Park on February 25, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images

How do you feel knowing that you get be part of that growing presence and representing your heritage on such a global stage?

Nketiah: It’s an amazing opportunity. We’re blessed to be able to do what we do and to be role models for people to look up to, see what we’re doing, and follow in our footsteps. I just want to work as hard as I can to hopefully create my own legacy that people can look back on and be proud of — people who have a similar upbringing as me or come from the same environment, who believe it may not be possible. I want them to see someone like myself who they can hopefully relate to. It’s nice to have that opportunity to do well and give that motivation and sense of hope to people trying to achieve their dreams.

I love that! Switching gears, I want to talk Crystal Palace. You’ve said making the move to this club was about taking the next step in your career, but growth is often uncomfortable. What personal challenges have you faced in the last few months, and how have they sharpened you?

Nketiah: It’s a new environment. I think that was needed for me. I’m 25 now, and I had a good start to my career at Arsenal, but I felt like it was nice to take the next step and come here — a place where they’ve given young players a lot of opportunity to flourish. It’s been a good, good move so far. It’s had difficult times, but some good times as well.

The biggest challenge was probably coming back from injury — the first muscle injury of my career. Being able to overcome that in a [short] time was a good challenge for me.

Restarting and being out of your comfort zone every day, working in a new environment, under a new manager — it’s been good, and I’m learning every day. I’m improving and learning more about myself. I’m looking forward to the future here, and hopefully, I can achieve good things.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Crystal Palace FC at City Ground on October 21, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Getty Images

You’re playing back home now. What does being a South Londoner mean to you? What are you most proud of every time you step onto that pitch?

Nketiah: It’s just nice to be around here, obviously, I’m really familiar with the area. Some of my friends are a bit closer now, so they can come to the games more frequently.

I really resonate with the support and the love that the fans have given, and obviously, the passion and mentality of a South Londoner — to work hard for what you’re given. It just feels nice to be back down this side of the river.

What are some of your personal and professional goals for 2025?

Nketiah: I want to play as many games as possible, contribute as much as possible, and hopefully win something with Crystal Palace —that’s the [goal]. We want to try and climb up the table as high as possible and compete in the cups that we’re in (Crystal Palace visit Fulham in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals on March 29). For myself, I’d like to just have an injury-free year, where I’m able to progress and improve my game and get that consistency on and off the pitch — with the team and individually.