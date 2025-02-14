“I’m really lucky": Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo talks Cameroonian roots and Premier League journey

Bryan Mbeumo has been a reliable presence for Brentford since joining the club in 2019. His story is one of growth and determination, while also being deeply rooted in heritage. The French-born attacker spent his first two seasons in the Championship before making his Premier League debut in 2021, following his move from Ligue 2 side Troyes. Mbeumo represented the French national team at the youth levels, but everything changed when football icon Samuel Eto’o invited him to dinner. In the conversation below, Mbeumo discusses his Cameroonian pride, the pivotal moment when Eto’o convinced him to represent the Indomitable Lions, what playing for the national team means to him, and how he’s grown in the Premier League.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I want to go back in time to when Samuel Eto’o, one of the greatest African footballers of all time, came all the way to London to see you. How exactly did he reach out to you and what was your reaction?

Bryan Mbeumo: I was grateful because he’s one of the best African players in the world—one of the best players in the world when he was playing. It was so good to meet him, and we had a good chat. He’s a good guy!

What exactly did he say to you at that dinner that ultimately convinced you to represent Cameroon?

Mbeumo: He came with the plan he had for the national team. He told me that he wanted Cameroon to be as it used to be — at the top — and I was really excited.

You have dual heritage; you were born and raised in France, so how difficult was that decision for you?

Mbeumo: It was not really difficult. I was really close to [Cameroon] because of my dad. I was close to both [cultures], but some people thought I was only French, so maybe that’s why they were shocked and thought it was a difficult [decision] for me. But I knew I had my Cameroonian side as well.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 2: Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon and Alex Telles of Brazil during the Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Getty Images

How much of your Cameroonian culture did you get to experience growing up and what was your favorite part about it?

Mbeumo: I remember when I was young, I would always get the food with my dad which was great. I could see my grandmother, who came to France as well. I traveled to Cameroon for the first time when I was 14, and it was really nice.

What did it feel like for you to put on that Cameroonian kit for the first time?

Mbeumo: I felt extremely proud and really happy for my dad as well because I think he always wanted me to wear this jersey. I was just really, really happy.

How about scoring your first goal for Cameroon - what did that feel like?

Mbeumo: It was a special moment because I was waiting for quite a long time. But I was really happy to score that first goal.

Do you feel that wearing the Cameroonian kit comes with a responsibility?

Mbeumo: We know we are one of the greatest African nations, so there’s always a [weight] on our shoulders. But we are footballers, so we know how to handle the pressure, even if it’s different. It’s something I really like.

Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon looks on during the international friendly match between Russia and Cameroon on October 12, 2023 at Dynamo Central Stadium in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

What has playing for Cameroon taught you about yourself?

Mbeumo: It’s just made me adapt to something that I hadn’t faced before. The football is not the same, the intensity is not the same, and it’s always good to discover something different. I’m really lucky.

Cameroon’s #20 Bryan Mbeumo (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifying match between Cameroon and Mauritius at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on November 17, 2023. (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Let’s talk Brentford. What’s different about this club this season? How have you guys grown in the past year?

Mbeumo: I think now we have really good chemistry. We didn’t change the structure a lot. [You] can find a lot of players who were here years ago, but I think everyone just appreciates everyone. We’re a nice group of friends.

What does your personal success this season mean to you, especially after dealing with your ankle injury last year and all the challenges that you faced?

Mbeumo: I always try to stay positive, no matter what happens. My injury last year was unlucky, but I always kept believing in myself and reminded myself that I was going to come back stronger and better. I try to work really hard every time at training, outside the pitch as well, and do everything that’s good for me.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford heads the ball whilst under pressure from Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Brentford FC at Selhurst Park on January 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

You’ve been with this team since you were 19. How would you compare 19-year-old Bryan as a player to this version of you? How have you grown as a player and a person?

Mbeumo: I’ve grown a lot in these five years. Just being away from family at that young age built mental [strength]. I understand football better on the pitch, I’m more mature, and overall, just better.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Brentford Community Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images

Earlier on you talked about your dad. How much does your success mean to him, not only for you representing Cameroon, but also for playing football at the highest level?

Mbeumo: I think he helped me a lot when I was younger, along with my mom. He always trusted me and drove me to the best conditions I could get to try and live my dream. My parents always tried to support me, even when it was hard. I can only thank them for this.

How do you want to be remembered as a player, and what legacy do you hope to leave for young African footballers?

Mbeumo: I just want to be the best person possible and the best footballer that I can be.