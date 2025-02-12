How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Struggling sides meet Saturday in a London derby at the London Stadium, where Graham Potter’s West Ham welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford for a Premier League scrap.

West Ham have lost two-of-three to slow Potter’s hopes of rising up the table into the rumble for European places, a loss at Potter’s former side Chelsea keeping the Irons as close to eighth as 18th.

WATCH – West Ham v Brentford

Brentford’s season has flipped in the past month. Unbeatable at home and poor away from the Gtech Community Stadium for much of the early campaign, they’re now unbeaten in three away from home while struggling in front of their fans.

Frank’s men have lost two of three in the Premier League and have just one win in all competitions since being surprised by visiting Plymouth Argyle in the League Cup. The Bees could use a win here, as they’ve dipped nine points back of the top seven.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: The London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (groin), Edson Alvarez (unknown)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Igor Thiago (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Rico Henry (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mark Flekken (chest)

West Ham vs Brentford prediction

Jarrod Bowen’s healthy is a huge boon to the Irons, and it was no surprise to see him score against Chelsea. The Bees have such quality in their attacking unit, though, and you’d certainly expect a free-flowing game with chances enough for both teams to score in this derby. West Ham 2-1 Brentford.