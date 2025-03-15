‘Don’t Forget Where You’re From’ Idrissa Gana Gueye on Senegal, Faith, and Football

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye’s career pays homage to African culture and his Senegalese roots.

Gana’s big break came in France with Lille, where he quickly earned a spot in the first team and helped secure a league title in 2011. In 2015, he made his Premier League debut with Aston Villa, featuring in 35 matches, before signing with Everton in 2016. After three successful seasons with the Toffees, he moved to PSG, where he played a key role in securing two league titles and four domestic cups over three years before returning to Everton in 2022.

In an interview for NBC Sports’ By Way of Africa series, Gana, who has been a key member of the Senegalese national team — The Lions of Teranga — for over a decade, reflects on the importance of his Senegalese culture, fatherhood, and what playing for the Toffees means to him. He also highlights the impact that David Moyes has had since his return as manager and discusses the team’s approach and attitude.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did growing up in Senegal shape the way you see the world, and what are some of your favorite memories from that time?

Idrissa Gana Gueye: Growing up in Senegal made me a good person. It gave me my religion, and [taught] me how to be a man. It taught me how to be a footballer, too. I used to play football with my friends on the street without shoes, like a lot of kids in Senegal. Senegal brought me happiness and taught me to be a nice guy — to welcome everybody who comes to your home. It gave me a nice culture, and I’m so proud of it.

A good memory is when I first joined the Diambars Academy when I was 13. I left my family, joined Diambars, and started to play football in a professional academy.

How has football influenced life and culture in Senegal, and what impact has the sport had on the community?

Gana: People in Senegal love football so much. I think it’s the only game that can bring everybody to the same area. It brings peace, happiness, and solidarity. One of the most popular sports in Senegal is football, after the traditional sport of [wrestling].

When you are young, it’s all you want do. As soon as school is over, you go to play football with friends. You just play football because you love it.

What aspects of Senegalese culture are you most proud of?

Gana: Teranga. The word in English is similar to “welcome.” When someone comes to your home, you welcome them, you give them nice food, a nice drink. You welcome them in the best way. That is Teranga.

I know you have fond memories of watching Senegal in the 2002 World Cup, and now you’ve been on the Senegalese National Team since 2011. You’ve played in two World Cups and won the 2021 AFCON tournament. What does it mean for you to get to represent The Lions of Teranga?

Gana: It means a lot because when you are young, you just dream of playing for the national team. Watching them play for the first time in the World Cup was just amazing, and now, being part of this team and giving my best to win trophies — hopefully, one day, we will win the World Cup, because I believe we can do it!

We [inspire] young players in Senegal, showing them that anything is possible. I’m so proud to represent my country all around the world.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Piero Hincapie (R) of Ecuador is challenged by Idrissa Gueye of Senegal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Getty Images

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Cheikhou kouyate of Senegal, Ismaila Sarr of Senegal, Fode Ballo Toure of Senegal, Edouard Mendy of Senegal, Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal, Abdou Diallo of Senegal, Boulaye Dia of Senegal, Nampalys Mendy of Senegal, Krepin Diatta of Senegal, Idrissa Gueye of Senegal, Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal during the World Cup match between Senegal v Holland at the Al Thumama Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Getty Images

You’ve talked about how special it is for you to wear your middle name “Gana” on the back of your jersey and how much your grandfather and father meant to you. My condolences to you and your family. I know you recently lost your dad. How are you doing?

Gana: I’m doing good. I’m so proud to wear this name because it was my father who gave me his father’s name. When I started playing football, I made the choice to [wear] “Gana” on my jersey to make him proud. I did it for him because he’s the man who taught me everything. He gave me everything, he made so many sacrifices for me; he gave me religion — him and my mom — so I’m so proud to make him proud. Every time I would finish a game, he would send me a message.

The first time he saw the name “Gana” on my back, he was so proud and he called me. That was the biggest thing for me to be able to give him this back because he gave me everything.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on April 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England.(Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images) CameraSport via Getty Images

Thank you for sharing that. There were so many incredible moments that your dad got to see throughout your career. What accomplishment of yours meant the most to him? What do you think he was most proud of?

Gana: I think it was the first time I played for the national team. The first time he saw me on the pitch, I think he cried at the end of the game. It was a special moment because we were playing against Ivory Coast, which is where he was born. He was so proud. After the game, he told me, “Thank you. I can’t choose between you and Ivory Coast.”

He loved Ivory Coast, of course; he was Senegalese, but one part of him was from Ivory Coast. That’s why I love that country. It’s my second country; I used to go there a lot to visit.

You shared a special bond with your dad through football. What does it mean for you now to be able to share that same love of the game with your sons?

Gana: It’s so difficult sometimes because when you finish training, you just want to go home and chill, but [my kids] they want to play football a lot. I remember when I was young, I used to follow my [older brothers] because they played football. They taught me how to run and how to [control] the ball. They bought me my first training kit and my first [pair] of shin pads. It’s special to me.

I don’t want to force [my kids] to play because for me, the most important thing is religion. They need to be good [people], good Muslims, and after that, if they want to play football, I will help them and teach them what I’ve learned. But the most important thing is being a good man.

That’s what I try to do after training. I go home and grab the ball. Sometimes we go in the [field] to play. It’s difficult, but it makes them happy because they love football, especially my older one. Every time he comes home from school, he puts on his training kit. We don’t even need to buy him [regular] clothes because he just wants to wear his training kit.

This is your sixth season with Everton. You’re a fan favorite, and you’ve built such a rich history with this club. What does playing for Everton mean to you?

Gana: It means a lot because this club gave me the opportunity to play at a high level. It’s given me everything. I’ve had good mates, there are good fans, and I just love this club. I played here for [three] years before I went to PSG, and I’m back now, trying to do my best to help the team in the best way. It means a lot to me.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Idrissa Gueye of Everton celebrates scoring the first goal with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil and Ashley Young during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images

What has the transition with David Moyes been like?

Gana: We’re training [well]. When the manager changes, the training can change with some things. We’re watching more [film] and working on more tactical things — playing small passes. We’re just trying to do our best and enjoy each moment. Hopefully, this manager will help us get to the next level. That’s what the club deserves — to play at the top level, fighting for Europe, not battling for relegation.

As an African footballer in the Premier League, how important is it for you to inspire the next generation, and what kind of legacy do you hope to leave for them?

Gana: I want to show them that anything is possible — even if you come from Africa. You have to be proud. You have to keep your culture and keep your faith. You came here to work, but don’t forget where you’re from. We are so proud to represent Africa all around the world. It doesn’t matter where we are; we’re all [united].

Football is international. It’s not just for Europe; it’s for everybody. If you have the opportunity and can work hard, you can come to the Premier League, La Liga, or the French league — it doesn’t matter where. But the most important thing is don’t forget to go back and play for your country.

Idrissa Gueye #27 of Everton F.C. controls the ball during the Premier League match between Everton and Fulham at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on October 26, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

What do you wish that people knew about Senegal?

Gana: Senegal is the most beautiful country in the world. The people are so nice, amazing, and always smiling. They will welcome you with “Teranga”. There are some nice places there. You will enjoy the country, come visit Senegal!