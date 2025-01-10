Report: David Moyes agrees Everton return after Sean Dyche firing

Sean Dyche’s time in charge of Everton has come to an end as new owners The Friedkin Group have acted quickly to make a change amid growing fear of another relegation scrap.

According to Sky Sports, David Moyes has agreed to make a storybook return nearly 12 years after he left Goodison Park for Old Trafford and the impossible assignment of replacing Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Moyes back to Everton — Does it make sense?

On so many levels, yes. As the on-field part goes, Moyes isn’t going to have the Toffees playing tiki-taka anytime soon, but but Everton fans will be happy to see anything other than Dyche’s tactics on display (as effective, and at time necessary, as they were). It does feel like Everton have more technical ability than in past seasons and they need a bit more freedom to flourish.

Off the field is where it makes all the sense in the world, as the club prepares to move into its new stadium in August. It feels like a perfect moment, at perhaps the perfect time, for a club legend to come back home and lead them into a brand new era. West Ham fans might feel like Moyes failed because he failed to turn them into perennial European contenders, but Everton fans would snap your hand off for a run of finishing 6th, 7th, 14th and 9th right about now. Moyes is 61, so this is probably the last “big” job of his career, and it’s darn near fairytale stuff that he’s doing it where he’s already so beloved.

This is the kind of move that unites the club and fans after a number of rocky years, and it’s no surprise that doing so was the first real order of business for the new owners. Even the minority of fans who don’t necessarily want a reunion with begrudgingly get behind this, and having nearly everyone on the same page sounds like a heck of a win for Everton Football Club right now.

Harsh to sack Sean Dyche?

The Toffees released a brief statement on Thursday after speculation that Dyche was under pressure following a poor run of recent form which has seen them go five games without a win in the Premier League.

Dyche was sacked on the same day Everton are playing Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round at Goodison Park.

Everton’s form has been poor with one win in their last 11 in the Premier League, but they recently had three draws against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City as things were getting back to a solid base with decent defensive displays.

But overall goalscoring remains a huge problem and with both Wolves and Ipswich picking up wins in recent weeks the threat of relegation has increased substantially.

Still, Dyche had kept Everton up in each of the last two seasons under extremely difficult circumstances amid financial constraints and an eight-point deduction last season after Everton breached the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) twice. He must be praised massively for steadying the ship but this feels like the right time for the Toffees to make a move.

Below is the statement from Everton in full, as Dyche leaves them just one point above the relegation zone with 19 games to go.

Everton statement on Dyche

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect. Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

“The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course. Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

Who’s next at Everton? Jose Mourinho has been mentioned but it’ll again be Moyes’ boys

There is one manager who worked very closely with the owner of the Friedkin Group, Dan Friedkin, recently, and he’s also hinted that he fancies a crack at managing a team in the bottom half of the Premier League: that manager is Jose Mourinho. But that always seemed like a stretch and The Athletic quickly reported that current Fenerbahce boss Mourinho was not in contention to take charge of the Toffees.

So who is?

Graham Potter was also linked with Everton recently but he took charge of West Ham on Thursday as the managerial merry-go-round is in full flow.

Edin Terzic and Steve Cooper are both available and very different candidates, while Moyes has worked with current interim boss Leighton Baines and left back Seamus Coleman and would step into the void knowing the club very well.

Moyes feels the safest option and given the success he had at West Ham, why not give him another job at solidifying a sleeping giant and turning them into a top-10 team? Everton could do a lot worse than Moyes.