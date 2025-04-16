Watch Now
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
After being voted as a co-chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council, Maverick McNealy tells Golf Today why he feels now is an important time for the move and the impact he's looking forward to making.
Up Next
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
Nelly Korda and Hannah Green think the mixed event for LA 2028 can make Olympic golf even more special. Plus, they weigh in on the state of their game, with Korda trying to tune her irons and Green seeking a three-peat.
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
After being voted as a co-chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council, Maverick McNealy tells Golf Today why he feels now is an important time for the move and the impact he's looking forward to making.
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
Murray: Rory's win is high up in UK sports history
The Guardian golf writer Ewan Murray talks about the significance of Rory McIlroy's Masters win, specifically for the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, calling it one of UK's biggest sports moments ever.
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
Justin Rose chats with Todd Lewis at Harbour Town Golf Links a few days after a second Masters playoff loss, this time to Rory McIlroy — a loss which, despite his pride in his performance, he's still processing.
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
International Golf Federation executive director Antony Scanlon walks through how the mixed-team golf event got approved by the IOC for the LA 2028 Olympics, what it'll look like and what it'll bring to the Games.
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
Todd Lewis reports on the PGA Tour's new pace of play rules testing, beginning this weekend. Then, players weigh in on the testing and PGA Tour chief referee Gary Young talks about the changes.
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
2014 Ryder Cup captain and Golf Channel's own Paul McGinley has seen enough: With the completion of the career grand slam, he calls Rory McIlroy the greatest European golfer of all time.
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
Though he wanted to repeat in the Masters, Scottie Scheffler was happy to see Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam, and he feels he's in a good place mentally ahead of the RBC Heritage — which he's also defending.
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
Amy Rogers reports from El Caballero Country Club before the JM Eagle LA Championship, which Angel Yin and the LPGA are hoping to use to provide a boost to the Los Angeles community amid wildfire devastation.
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to talk about Rory McIlroy's Masters win and Jordan Spieth's quest for his career slam -- before debating whether the PGA Tour should have Signature Events right after majors.