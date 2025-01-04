Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for January 2025 window

The Premier League transfer window for January 2025 opens soon and some deals have already been lined up for the moment deals can be done.

Premier League clubs are not messing around.

MORE — Transfer needs | Predictions | Details, key dates

Below you can find out the transfers in and out all 20 teams have done so far, as we will update this throughout the winter transfer window.

Arsenal

Out

Josh Robinson — Wigan Athletic

Aston Villa

In

Louie Barry — Stockport (loan recall)

Out

Lewis Dobbin — Norwich City (loan)

Bournemouth

In

Matai Akinmboni (DC United)

Brentford

Out

Ashley Hay — Cheltenham Town (loan)

Brighton and Hove Albion

In

Diego Gomez — Inter Miami

Chelsea

In

Gaga Slonina — Barnsley (loan recall)

Aaron Anselmino — Boca Juniors (loan recall)

Crystal Palace

In

Malcolm Ebiowei — Oxford (loan recall)

Everton

Fulham

Ipswich Town

Out

Henry Gray — Braintree (loan)

Harry Barbrook — Chelmsford (loan)

Leicester City

Liverpool

Out

Rhys Williams — Morecambe (loan)

Manchester City

In

Claudio Echeverri — River Plate

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

In

Welington — Sao Paulo (free transfer)

Out

Ronnie Edwards — QPR (loan)

Tottenham Hotspur

In

Yang Min-hyeok — Gangwon FC

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers