Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for January 2025 window

  
Published January 4, 2025 05:56 AM

The Premier League transfer window for January 2025 opens soon and some deals have already been lined up for the moment deals can be done.

Premier League clubs are not messing around.

MORE — Transfer needs | Predictions | Details, key dates

Below you can find out the transfers in and out all 20 teams have done so far, as we will update this throughout the winter transfer window.

Arsenal

Out
Josh Robinson — Wigan Athletic

Aston Villa

In
Louie Barry — Stockport (loan recall)

Out
Lewis Dobbin — Norwich City (loan)

Bournemouth

In
Matai Akinmboni (DC United)

Brentford

Out
Ashley Hay — Cheltenham Town (loan)

Brighton and Hove Albion

In
Diego Gomez — Inter Miami

Chelsea

In
Gaga Slonina — Barnsley (loan recall)
Aaron Anselmino — Boca Juniors (loan recall)

Crystal Palace

In
Malcolm Ebiowei — Oxford (loan recall)

Everton

Fulham

Ipswich Town

Out
Henry Gray — Braintree (loan)
Harry Barbrook — Chelmsford (loan)

Leicester City

Liverpool

Out
Rhys Williams — Morecambe (loan)

Manchester City

In
Claudio Echeverri — River Plate

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

In
Welington — Sao Paulo (free transfer)

Out
Ronnie Edwards — QPR (loan)

Tottenham Hotspur

In
Yang Min-hyeok — Gangwon FC

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers