Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for January 2025 window
The Premier League transfer window for January 2025 opens soon and some deals have already been lined up for the moment deals can be done.
Premier League clubs are not messing around.
Below you can find out the transfers in and out all 20 teams have done so far, as we will update this throughout the winter transfer window.
Arsenal
Out
Josh Robinson — Wigan Athletic
Aston Villa
In
Louie Barry — Stockport (loan recall)
Out
Lewis Dobbin — Norwich City (loan)
Bournemouth
In
Matai Akinmboni (DC United)
Brentford
Out
Ashley Hay — Cheltenham Town (loan)
Brighton and Hove Albion
In
Diego Gomez — Inter Miami
Chelsea
In
Gaga Slonina — Barnsley (loan recall)
Aaron Anselmino — Boca Juniors (loan recall)
Crystal Palace
In
Malcolm Ebiowei — Oxford (loan recall)
Everton
Fulham
Ipswich Town
Out
Henry Gray — Braintree (loan)
Harry Barbrook — Chelmsford (loan)
Leicester City
Liverpool
Out
Rhys Williams — Morecambe (loan)
Manchester City
In
Claudio Echeverri — River Plate
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
In
Welington — Sao Paulo (free transfer)
Out
Ronnie Edwards — QPR (loan)
Tottenham Hotspur
In
Yang Min-hyeok — Gangwon FC