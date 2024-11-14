When does the January transfer window open? Key dates, info for Premier League clubs

Listen intently and you’ll hear whispers as the January transfer window nears for Premier League clubs.

This winter window promises to be a beauty with so many clubs packed close together in the table and a few shrewd moves could make a huge different when all is said and done.

Below is all the information you need.

When dates are the January transfer window for 2025?

January 1 until February 3, 2025.

When does the January transfer window open?

At 7:01pm ET on Wednesday 1 January 2025.

When does the January transfer window close?

Premier League clubs will have until 6pm ET on Monday 3 February 2025 to make their moves. If a particular deal is going right up to the wire clubs can also submit a ‘deal sheet’ which if accepted gives them an extra few hours to complete paperwork and formalities.

Which Premier League players could be on the move in the January transfer window?

There are plenty of names already mentioned and throw in a new manager at Manchester United, well-known injury problems at Manchester City and the potential for five or six teams to be in the title race (and maybe more than that in the relegation scrap) and we can expect a busy winter window.

That said, Premier League clubs do have to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) so the trend in recent January windows has been for plenty of loans.

Here are a few players who could be on the move and names you should keep an eye on:



Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) — His season so far has been badly impacted by injuries but several teams in midtable and further down are keen to secure the experienced clinical finisher on loan. Can he stay fit?



— His season so far has been badly impacted by injuries but several teams in midtable and further down are keen to secure the experienced clinical finisher on loan. Can he stay fit? Danny Ings (West Ham United) — Basically exactly the same as above. Ings has been getting more minutes under Lopetegui in recent weeks and has been helpful late on off the bench to grab more points. But if Ings wants to start games then clubs will be lining up to sign him on loan.



— Basically exactly the same as above. Ings has been getting more minutes under Lopetegui in recent weeks and has been helpful late on off the bench to grab more points. But if Ings wants to start games then clubs will be lining up to sign him on loan. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Chelsea) — He’s playing in the Conference League squad but will he fancy a move out on loan to play regularly in the Premier League? Chelsea’s bloated squad may see a few players moving out on loan this winter.



— He’s playing in the Conference League squad but will he fancy a move out on loan to play regularly in the Premier League? Chelsea’s bloated squad may see a few players moving out on loan this winter. Jadon Sancho (Chelsea, on loan from Man United) — Perhaps we could see Jadon Sancho moving back to Old Trafford now that Erik ten Hag has been sacked? It would be a clean slate for Sancho under new boss Ruben Amorim and despite a few bright sparks early, things aren’t working out for him at Chelsea. It all depends on his injury situation but he could fit as one of the No. 10’s in Amorim’s favored 3-4-2-1 system.



— Perhaps we could see Jadon Sancho moving back to Old Trafford now that Erik ten Hag has been sacked? It would be a clean slate for Sancho under new boss Ruben Amorim and despite a few bright sparks early, things aren’t working out for him at Chelsea. It all depends on his injury situation but he could fit as one of the No. 10’s in Amorim’s favored 3-4-2-1 system. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa (Brentford) — This duo have been flying for the Bees early in the season and even though it’s unlikely Brentford will sell either, and definitely not both, this January, big clubs are circling. If the title race is tight, could Mbeumo or Wissa be the proven finisher and impact player some of the big boys desperately needed?



— This duo have been flying for the Bees early in the season and even though it’s unlikely Brentford will sell either, and definitely not both, this January, big clubs are circling. If the title race is tight, could Mbeumo or Wissa be the proven finisher and impact player some of the big boys desperately needed? Antonee Robinson (Fulham) — The USMNT star has emerged as one of the best left backs in the Premier League. Some huge clubs are circling and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City all have issues at left back. Robinson would command a big fee after only recently renewing his Fulham contract.

Why does the Premier League January transfer window actually close in February?

The Premier League have spoken with other leagues around Europe, including the English Football League, Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, who all agreed to close their winter window on the same day: Monday February 3, 2025.

Why? Well, that harmonizes the entire process and means one league will not benefit over the other if they leave their window open slightly later so they can snap up players who weren’t picked up before the deadline in other countries. It’s good to get along.