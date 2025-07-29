Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
DB Boo Carter with Vols but work to do before hitting field for Tennessee, coach says
MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal KTM pits.JPG
KTM AG returns to full production
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky wins 1500m free at swim worlds on 15-year streak, breaks ties with Phelps, Lochte

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
DB Boo Carter with Vols but work to do before hitting field for Tennessee, coach says
MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal KTM pits.JPG
KTM AG returns to full production
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky wins 1500m free at swim worlds on 15-year streak, breaks ties with Phelps, Lochte

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants

July 29, 2025 04:41 PM
English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick outlines his mindset on Golf Central before the Wyndham Championship to continue to gain ground in the Ryder Cup Standings after a tough start to the season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
9:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
2:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
2:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
5:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250726.jpg
1:09
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
7:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadintvreax_250726.jpg
6:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_outsidelookingin_250725.jpg
6:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_whitebarbaree_250729.jpg
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
nbc_golf_rankingdiscussion_250729.jpg
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
lottie_woad_womens_open.jpg
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
06:41
Who helped, hurt cause in FEC rankings?
nbc_golf_woadkorda_250725.jpg
05:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
nbc_golf_benjamesintv_250723.jpg
06:50
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
nbc_golf_scottieroundtable_250723.jpg
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
scheffler_majors.jpg
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethdiscussion_250722.jpg
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_golf_gc_haotongliinterview_250722.jpg
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_azingerinterview_250722.jpg
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
bradley_site.jpg
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
nbc_golf_gracekiminterview_250722.jpg
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
nbc_golf_gcminipodclip1_250719.jpg
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
nbc_roto_treylonburksv2_250729.jpg
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
nbc_dlb_hillcaptain_250729.jpg
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
nbc_ffhh_ridepitches_250729.jpg
08:31
Irving, Nacua, Hunter among ‘Ride or Die’ pitches
dlbmessi729.jpg
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_250729.jpg
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
nbc_ffhh_joemixon_250729.jpg
03:51
Chubb has ‘real opportunity’ with Mixon sidelined
camwarddps.jpg
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
nbc_ffhh_wrrideordie_250729.jpg
08:52
Texans’ Collins a ‘strong’ ‘Ride or Die’ candidate
nbc_ffhh_rideordiecontenders_250729.jpg
09:23
How Jeanty, Achane stack up in ‘Ride or Die’ race
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_250729.jpg
04:43
Bears’ Williams can ‘easily’ make big jump in 2025
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250729.jpg
06:29
Hampton’s ‘Ride or Die’ case clouded by Harris
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4_250729.jpg
27:45
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_ffhh_rideordiediscussion_250729.jpg
01:50
Berry unpacks ‘Ride or Die’ selection process
Malik_for_MPX.jpg
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_dps_herberttalk_250729.jpg
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
06:27
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
03:35
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
02:48
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’