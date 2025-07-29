Childress, Almirola react to Hill's actions at IMS

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fred Kerley to miss Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 2
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 1
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fred Kerley to miss Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 2
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 1
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
Nascar
Date
Brickyard 400
Watch Now
Childress, Almirola react to Hill's actions at IMS
July 29, 2025 07:21 PM
Hear from Richard Childress and Aric Almirola after Austin Hill wrecked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver in Indianapolis, earning him a suspension from NASCAR.
Related Videos
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
09:28
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
Latest Clips
05:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
09:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
08:31
Irving, Nacua, Hunter among ‘Ride or Die’ pitches
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
03:51
Chubb has ‘real opportunity’ with Mixon sidelined
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
08:52
Texans’ Collins a ‘strong’ ‘Ride or Die’ candidate
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
09:23
How Jeanty, Achane stack up in ‘Ride or Die’ race
04:43
Bears’ Williams can ‘easily’ make big jump in 2025
06:29
Hampton’s ‘Ride or Die’ case clouded by Harris
27:45
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
01:50
Berry unpacks ‘Ride or Die’ selection process
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue