 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley to miss Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships
Rickie Fowler 3M Open
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 2
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 1

Top Clips

nbc_nas_childressalmirola_250729.jpg
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley to miss Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships
Rickie Fowler 3M Open
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 2
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 1

Top Clips

nbc_nas_childressalmirola_250729.jpg
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

USC lands another No. 1 prospect in women’s basketball as Saniyah Hall commits

  
Published July 29, 2025 09:41 PM

Saniyah Hall, ESPN’s No. 1 women’s basketball prospect in the high school class of 2026, has committed to play at Southern California.

Hall, a 6-foot-2 guard from northeast Ohio, announced her decision last week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

USC has landed three of the last four No. 1 recruits, with Hall joining JuJu Watkins in 2023 and Jasmine Davidson in 2025.

Watkins is expected to miss most of the upcoming season with a torn ACL that she suffered during the women’s NCAA Tournament. She would most likely return for the 2026-27 season, which would be Hall’s freshman year.

Hall, who turns 17 on Wednesday, recently helped the United States win gold at the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup. She averaged 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists and was named MVP of the tournament.

Hall will play for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, for her senior season after transferring from Montverde Academy in central Florida.