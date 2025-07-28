 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diego Pavia
Football season looms with no clear guidance in athlete battles to win more eligibility from NCAA
Toronto Blue Jays
A year after they were (to a degree) deadline sellers, the Blue Jays are soaring
Athletics
Tale of 3 A’s cities: Oakland left behind, Sacramento a temporary stop, Las Vegas awaits

Top Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
oly_sww200im_worlds_summermcintosh_250728.jpg
McIntosh pulls away for 200m IM gold at worlds
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diego Pavia
Football season looms with no clear guidance in athlete battles to win more eligibility from NCAA
Toronto Blue Jays
A year after they were (to a degree) deadline sellers, the Blue Jays are soaring
Athletics
Tale of 3 A’s cities: Oakland left behind, Sacramento a temporary stop, Las Vegas awaits

Top Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
oly_sww200im_worlds_summermcintosh_250728.jpg
McIntosh pulls away for 200m IM gold at worlds
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live: Summer Series stream link, TV channel, team news

  
Published July 28, 2025 09:22 AM

Manchester United and Bournemouth head to Chicago for their second Summer Series affair of this month after winning starts in East Rutherford over the weekend.

A Bruno Fernandes brace fired Man United to a Summer Series-opening win over West Ham, after Bournemouth feasted on Everton mistakes in a 3-0 win with both games taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

MORE — Watch the Premier League Summer Series on Peacock

Both teams impressed in those openers, with Man United new boys Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon catching the eye. Bournemouth had a new signing impress as well, as Adrien Truffert showed promise that he can fill the shoes of Milos Kerkez, who is now with Liverpool.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:30pm ET Wednesday
Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

Bryan Mbeumo is not expected to play in this match, as Ruben Amorim says the club is targeting the final match of the Summer Series to debut the big signing from Brentford.

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries brought Antoine Semenyo off the bench, and Andoni Iraola could well make it through the summer without notable sales after Kerkez was joined by Dean Huijsen in leaving for Champions League powers Liverpool and Real Madrid, respectively. Keep an eye on ex-New England Revolution backstop Djordje Petrovic as he has frontrunner status to win the top goalkeeper spot after arriving from Chelsea.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction

This will be a good watch, and perhaps a better test for the Man United back line — which looked very good against West Ham aside from late concession to Jarrod Bowen. Bournemouth will have to do a bit more work to unlock Man Utd compared to the free treats dispersed by Everton’s defense at the weekend. Manchester United 2-1 Bournemouth.