How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live: Summer Series stream link, TV channel, team news

Manchester United and Bournemouth head to Chicago for their second Summer Series affair of this month after winning starts in East Rutherford over the weekend.

A Bruno Fernandes brace fired Man United to a Summer Series-opening win over West Ham, after Bournemouth feasted on Everton mistakes in a 3-0 win with both games taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Both teams impressed in those openers, with Man United new boys Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon catching the eye. Bournemouth had a new signing impress as well, as Adrien Truffert showed promise that he can fill the shoes of Milos Kerkez, who is now with Liverpool.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

Bryan Mbeumo is not expected to play in this match, as Ruben Amorim says the club is targeting the final match of the Summer Series to debut the big signing from Brentford.

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries brought Antoine Semenyo off the bench, and Andoni Iraola could well make it through the summer without notable sales after Kerkez was joined by Dean Huijsen in leaving for Champions League powers Liverpool and Real Madrid, respectively. Keep an eye on ex-New England Revolution backstop Djordje Petrovic as he has frontrunner status to win the top goalkeeper spot after arriving from Chelsea.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction

This will be a good watch, and perhaps a better test for the Man United back line — which looked very good against West Ham aside from late concession to Jarrod Bowen. Bournemouth will have to do a bit more work to unlock Man Utd compared to the free treats dispersed by Everton’s defense at the weekend. Manchester United 2-1 Bournemouth.