How to watch West Ham vs Everton live: Summer Series stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

David Moyes leads Everton into a match-up with former club West Ham United as the Premier League Summer Series hits Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday.

Moyes has led both teams on two occasions, making this match a very rare occasion even for preseason.

Both teams lost their Summer Series opener as error-prone Everton were plundered by Bournemouth and West Ham’s comeback bid came up short vs Manchester United.

Graham Potter’s Irons could really use a strong preseason as his midseason appointment at West Ham was met by applause but suffered through an uneven campaign. The side looks unfamiliar as well, as Mohammed Kudus is off to Spurs and Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, and Aaron Cresswell all left the club.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 6:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

Niclas Fullkrug went 72 minutes against Man United after his injury-plagued first season at West Ham became a major cause for concern. Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek combining for their goal was nice, but the Irons would sure love to find new (or at least improved) sources of strength.

Everton team news, focus

The Toffees are so shallow at the back right now as James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, and Jarrad Branthwaite remain unavailable. Moyes has stressed that the Toffees have been turned down by a number of targets. For now, one of their transfer successes — exciting Thierno Barry — will maintain plenty of interest from the supporters.

West Ham vs Everton prediction

Surely both sides will arrive with vigor, as Moyes seemed perturbed by his side’s performance vs Bournemouth. But what can they really do while so stretched at the back? West Ham 2-1 Everton.