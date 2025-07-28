 Skip navigation
How to watch Yokohama vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published July 28, 2025 08:42 AM

Arne Slot’s Liverpool continue to prepare for their Premier League title defense with a friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos at Nissan Stadium in Japan on Wednesday.

Liverpool are coming off a 4-2 loss to AC Milan in Hong Kong and are undergoing some tumult as Luis Diaz is reportedly heading to Bayern Munich for a medical, fueling talk that the Reds may be readying a new British record bid for Alexander Isak after breaking that record to sign Florian Wirtz earlier this window.

MORE — Premier League preseason schedules for all 20 teams

Yokohama have won the J-League twice in the last decade, including in 2019 under former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou (in his second season with the club, of course).

They are managed by Hideo Oshima and led by former Brazil youth international Yan Matheus and Japanese winger Daiya Tono in attack.

For live updates and highlights throughout Yokohama F. Marinos vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Yokohama vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 6:30am ET Wednesday
Venue: Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Streaming: Paramount Plus, All Red Video (paid)

Yokohama F. Marinos team news, focus

Shifty, diminutive winger Yan Matheus leads the team with five goals and three assists, while veteran goalkeeper Il-Kyu Park is well-regarded at the back.

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot used 21 players in the loss to Milan in Hong Kong, splitting time in goal between Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili. Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai scored vs Milan. Alexis Mac Allister will not be in the fold after suffering a hernia that will keep him out into August.

Yokohama vs Liverpool prediction

The Reds should be too much for their hosts. Yokohama 0-3 Liverpool.