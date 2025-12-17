Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Injury Report: Calf injuries sideline Evan Mobley, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis

After Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton all saw their postseason runs end prematurely due to Achilles tendon ruptures, there has been a rash of calf injuries during the season’s first two months. The Cavaliers (Evan Mobley) and Lakers (Austin Reaves) entered Week 9 down key players due to calf strains, and the Mavericks were without Anthony Davis for Monday’s loss to the Jazz due to a calf contusion. The Week 9 injury report is a robust one, but there may be some key returns in the near future. Let’s look at some of the impactful injuries heading into the second half of Week 9.

G Trae Young and C Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta Hawks

Regarding Young, he appears to be in a good place recovery-wise, as he was assigned to the Hawks’ G League affiliate on December 16. No one’s expecting to see him play in any G League games, of course, but the point guard can get in some actual practice time that may not be available with the NBA team. Young’s availability affects multiple Hawks, starting with Nickeil Alexander-Walker (48 percent rostered, Yahoo!). He has been the replacement in the starting lineup and should play enough to merit being rostered after Young is cleared to return. Also affected are Jalen Johnson (100 percent) and Dyson Daniels (98 percent), whose respective usage numbers are likely to decrease upon Ice Trae’s return.

Porziņģis’ outlook is far more concerning, as he’ll be shut down for at least two weeks. He’s dealing with an illness that also limited him down the stretch last season, and it’s unknown exactly when KP will be able to resume playing. Onyeka Okongwu (87 percent) is already rostered in most leagues, and he’ll continue to serve as the starting center. While Mouhamed Gueye (one percent) and Asa Newell (less than one percent) can also pick up minutes as the Hawks look to compensate for Porziņģis’ absence, neither is worth the risk in redraft leagues.

F Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics

Hauser sprained his left ankle during Monday’s loss to the Pistons and did not return despite the Celtics announcing during the game that he was questionable to return. His absence resulted in more minutes for Hugo González (less than one percent) and Baylor Scheierman (less than one percent), but their playing time was also influenced by starter Jordan Walsh (27 percent) getting into foul trouble. If Hauser misses time, Walsh may benefit the most; we’ll see if he can get to a point where he’s worth considering in more 12-team formats.

G LaMelo Ball and G Collin Sexton, Charlotte Hornets

Ball has missed Charlotte’s last three games, while Sexton has been absent for the previous four. Obviously, the former’s availability is more impactful in fantasy basketball circles since he’s the starting point guard. With these two and Tre Mann sidelined, the Hornets have relied on KJ Simpson (one percent) to fill the void in the starting lineup, but his production has not been good enough to merit streaming.

There have also been more playmaking opportunities for Kon Knueppel (52 percent) and Miles Bridges (98 percent), raising the ceilings of both players. Based on his rostered percentage, Knueppel should be available in some 12-team leagues. It’s time to change that, even after Ball is cleared to return.

G Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Dosunmu has missed three of Chicago’s last four games with a sprained right thumb. However, he is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers and participated in Tuesday’s practice. If he can return on Wednesday, that may lead to Dalen Terry (less than one percent) falling out of the rotation entirely. That won’t affect fantasy basketball. Tre Jones (17 percent) and Kevin Huerter (eight percent) would also take hits to their minutes, with both being risky plays when the Bulls’ perimeter rotation is whole.

F/C Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Diagnosed with a strained left calf after Friday’s win over the Wizards, Mobley is expected to be out for two to four weeks. His absence coincided with the return of Jarrett Allen (93 percent), who does not offer a similar fantasy ceiling but may be able to benefit from being the lone big man on the court for more extended periods. Dean Wade (four percent) started Sunday’s loss to the Hornets, but Jaylon Tyson (28 percent) is the superior option for fantasy managers seeking a Cavalier who has forward eligibility. Despite coming off the bench, Tyson played 35 of a possible 53 minutes in the overtime loss to Charlotte and recorded a double-double.

F/C Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Due to a left calf contusion, Davis did not play in Monday’s overtime loss to the Jazz. Daniel Gafford (16 percent) started after missing three games with a right ankle injury that first became an issue during the first week of training camp. Under a minutes restriction, he only played 13 minutes on Monday, with Dwight Powell (less than one percent) logging 24 and Moussa Cissé (less than one percent) 13 off the bench. If anything, an extended absence for Davis would make Naji Marshall (16 percent) a player worth considering in 12-team leagues. Gafford can’t be of much use until his minutes restriction is lifted.

F Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

Watson, who has filled in admirably with Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon sidelined, exited Monday’s win over the Rockets after suffering a trunk contusion during the first half. He was kneed in the hip/rib area and is still dealing with some pain, but the good news is that there wasn’t any structural damage. If he has to miss time, Tim Hardaway Jr. (seven percent) would be worth a look, as he was Watson’s replacement in the lineup to begin the second half.

Just caught up with Peyton Watson at his bike giveaway. He says he got kneed in the hip/rib area, and it seized up last night. He says there’s no structural damage, but it hurts when he laughs, coughs etc. — Vinny Benedetto (@vbenedetto.bsky.social) 2025-12-17T00:20:31.891Z

F Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Eason has been out since November 14 with a strained oblique muscle, but he was initially questionable for Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. As evidenced by his play in past seasons, the forward can be highly valuable in category leagues when healthy. Starter Jabari Smith Jr. (46 percent) may have a lower ceiling once Eason is cleared to play, but the forward’s floor should be fine.

F Derrick Jones Jr., LA Clippers

Jones has not appeared in a game since November 16, and a return to action may not be far away. As recently as this past weekend, he was able to do some 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 work in practices, and Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said that “Airplane Mode” is ahead of schedule in his recovery. At the time of his injury, Jones was ruled out for at least six weeks. Given how poorly the Clippers have played, they can certainly use his services. John Collins (76 percent) has been his replacement in the starting lineup, but his production has underwhelmed. Even with the move into the starting lineup, he’s probably rostered in too many fantasy leagues.

G Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Last week, Reaves joined the unfortunate list of players sidelined by calf strains, and he’s due to be re-evaluated toward the end of this week. Sunday’s win over Phoenix was the first game the Lakers played after losing Reaves, and he was replaced in the starting lineup by Marcus Smart (nine percent). In 32 minutes, he accounted for eight points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal, two blocks and one three-pointer, shooting 2-of-7 from the field. While Smart isn’t going to be a consistent provider of points, he can have some value in deeper leagues for those needing assists or defensive stats.

G Ja Morant and C Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

On December 11, the Grizzlies announced that Edey will be out for at least four weeks with a stress reaction in his left ankle. That’s the same ankle that was operated on during the offseason, which is a concern. While Jock Landale (13 percent) was the choice to fill the void left by the 7-foot-4 center when the season began, Santi Aldama (45 percent) has received the nod in the last two games. After an excellent 22-point effort in a December 12 loss to the Jazz, Aldama had a rough night in Monday’s win over the Clippers. He’s the preferred streaming option, especially if the Grizzlies continue to start him over Landale.

Someone else to watch is Jaren Jackson Jr. (98 percent), who had arguably his best game of the season on Monday. His slow start to the season left some fantasy managers frustrated, so seeing JJJ go for 31 points and five blocked shots on Monday was excellent. However, it would be nice to get more production out of Jackson in the rebounds category. His average of 5.0 per game is Jackson’s lowest since the 2019-20 season (4.6 rpg).

As for Morant, he sprained his left ankle late in Monday’s victory, which was his second game back from a strained right calf that sidelined him for nearly a month. He’s considered questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Timberwolves. Vince Williams Jr. (four percent) was the replacement in the starting lineup when Morant’s calf injury kept him on the bench. While he did provide solid assist and steals numbers, Williams’ streaming value was low due to his poor shooting. Cam Spencer (25 percent) was the superior fantasy option, but he is away from the team for personal reasons and will not play on Wednesday.

G Tyler Herro and F Nikola Jović, Miami Heat

Herro’s toe injury flared up just before Monday’s loss to the Raptors, forcing the Heat to scratch him from the lineup. Simone Fontecchio (two percent) was moved into the starting lineup and finished with three points, four rebounds, two assists, one block and one three-pointer in 25 minutes. While Jaime Jaquez Jr. (39 percent) has seen his fantasy value decrease in recent weeks, he played 30 minutes off the bench and is the superior streaming option if Herro has to miss time. Miami visits the Nets on Thursday.

Unfortunately, one of the players who was bound to see more minutes in Herro’s absence was injured during the first quarter of Monday’s game. Jović appeared to suffer a serious right arm injury, landing hard after being fouled by Toronto’s Collin Murray-Boyles on a dunk attempt. However, X-rays on the arm came back negative, and an MRI performed on Tuesday provided more good news. Jović has been diagnosed with a right elbow laceration and contusion, and he’s considered day-to-day. His fantasy value has been low, but injuries to Herro and Pelle Larsson have the potential to free up minutes for him in the short term.

G AJ Green, Milwaukee Bucks

Already without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have played their last three games without Green, who has a sprained left AC joint. Kyle Kuzma (22 percent) replaced him in the starting lineup, posting averages of 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes. Kuzma hasn’t always been the most reliable fantasy option, but he would be worth streaming if Green continues to miss time.

G Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards has missed the last two games with a sore right foot, and he’s considered questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies for injury maintenance reasons. Bones Hyland (one percent) was the replacement in the starting lineup, as the Timberwolves have also been without Mike Conley (one percent) due to right Achilles tendinopathy. Limited to four minutes in Friday’s win over the Warriors due to a knee contusion, Hyland accounted for 18 points, three rebounds, five assists, one block and one three-pointer in 36 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Kings. Trusting Hyland to be consistently productive can be a fool’s errand, but he’ll have the opportunity to play heavy minutes if Edwards has to miss another game.

G Miles McBride, New York Knicks

McBride has been sidelined since spraining his left ankle during a December 7 win over the Magic. He should be re-evaluated later this week, but that does not mean that he’ll be available for any of the Knicks’ three games to close Week 9. With the team having won the NBA Cup on Tuesday, Thursday’s game against the Pacers could get tricky from an availability standpoint, especially with the Knicks also playing on Friday and Sunday. Jordan Clarkson (four percent), Tyler Kolek (less than one percent) and Guerschon Yabusele (less than one percent) could be thrust into expanded roles due to the team’s crowded schedule to end the week.

G Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Suggs had to leave Saturday’s NBA Cup semifinal loss to the Knicks with a left hip contusion, and it was reported on Monday that the length of his absence will depend on how his hip responds to treatment. Anthony Black (28 percent) was already in the starting lineup due to Franz Wagner‘s absence, and he’ll take on an even more prominent role within the Magic rotation. He’s worth picking up in 14-team leagues, and some 12-team leagues as well.

Regarding the void in the starting lineup if Suggs isn’t ready to go Thursday against the Nuggets, Tristan da Silva (four percent) could be the choice. He started ten games earlier this season when the Magic were without Paolo Banchero, averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes. If promoted back into the starting five, da Silva would be worth a look in deeper leagues.

G Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey has missed the 76ers’ last two games due to illness, with Quentin Grimes (40 percent) replacing him in the starting lineup. Already worth rostering in 14-team leagues, Grimes has some 12-team value when allowed to start. Maxey’s absence also meant more time on the ball for VJ Edgecombe (60 percent) and Paul George (91 percent). With the 76ers’ two Week 9 games on Thursday and Friday, availability could be an issue, especially for Maxey, George and Joel Embiid. Grimes, Edgecombe and Andre Drummond (17 percent) will have added value, especially with the George and Embiid yet to play both games of a back-to-back this season.

G Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

LaVine exited Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves with a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in one week. Given the timeline, he’ll miss at least three more games. Nique Clifford (one percent) started the December 11 loss to the Nuggets for LaVine and offered little value, accounting for two points and four rebounds in 28 minutes. While there could come a point later in the season when the rookie is worth rostering, now is not the time. Malik Monk (23 percent) is the safest streaming option, especially with Keon Ellis’ (two percent) inconsistent role within Doug Christie’s rotation.

F RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Barrett last appeared in a game on November 23, with a sprained right knee sidelining him for Toronto’s last ten contests. However, it was announced on Monday that he will begin “return-to-play” activities this week, so a return may not be too far away. Ja’Kobe Walter (one percent) was Barrett’s replacement on most nights until Ochai Agbaji (one percent) stepped in for the last two games. Jamal Shead (eight percent) has provided superior value, even with Immanuel Quickley firmly entrenched as the starting point guard. Since November 24, he’s the only one of these three providing top-200 value. That isn’t good, but Shead should be the choice for those desperate for a fill-in with guard eligibility.

C Alex Sarr and F Khris Middleton, Washington Wizards

Sarr has not appeared in a game since November 28, missing Washington’s last six games with a strained right adductor. Marvin Bagley (19 percent) has provided 11th-round value in eight- and nine-cat formats as Sarr’s replacement in the starting lineup. While Tristan Vukčević (two percent) has enjoyed moments of success off the bench, there isn’t much to gain from streaming him since Bagley is averaging nearly 28 minutes per game as the starter.

Middleton has missed Washington’s last three games due to a sore right knee, leading to Justin Champagnie (eight percent) moving into the starting lineup. Since November 28, Champagnie is the lone Wizards player providing top-100 fantasy value. The issue is that he’s doing this in 21.1 minutes per game, which leaves little margin for error. Rookies Jamir Watkins (less than one percent) and Will Riley (less than one percent) have averaged at least 19.6 minutes per game since November 28, and Tre Johnson (four percent) is also playing rotation minutes when healthy. There isn’t one player to lock in on as a streaming option if Middleton continues to miss time, but it’s a competition worth tracking with an eye toward the “silly season.”